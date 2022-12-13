Submit Release
Additional SEK 600 million in support to Ukraine

SWEDEN, December 13 - Published

The Government is increasing its support to Ukraine by SEK 600 million through a new mechanism under the World Bank. It aims to maintain access to energy, heating and health care, and to support agriculture and the education system.

“As the incoming holder of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, we want to send a strong signal that Sweden stands side by side with Ukraine. The EU is Ukraine’s future, and there should be no doubt about that,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, poverty in Ukraine has multiplied. Millions of people have no, or uncertain, access to energy, heating, water and health care. Investment is needed to rebuild Ukraine and increase the country’s resilience to the Russian aggression.

Today, 13 December, Mr Forssell is taking part in a conference in Paris aimed at gathering support to strengthen Ukraine’s civil infrastructure.

“I will take the opportunity to talk about Sweden’s contribution to the World Bank’s new mechanism, not least to get more countries to join the initiative,” says Mr Forssell.

In 2022, Sweden has provided extensive military, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine. In November, the Government announced Sweden’s largest support package to Ukraine to date.

