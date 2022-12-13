Entrepreneur Turns College Assignment into Viable Business Introducing the Future of Sticky Bras
Rosie Mangiarotti introduces sustainable, affordable versions of a modern wardrobe staple while proudly supporting the Breast Cancer Research FoundationⓇNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perkies introduces the cleaner, more sustainable future of sticky bras with an intuitively redesigned model meant to be worn, washed, and re-worn - all thanks to the decisively modern update of reusable, removable, replaceable adhesives.
Beginning as a college assignment for then-20-year old Rosie Mangiarotti, Perkies is now the result of three years of in-depth R&D, designed to solve a host of real-world bra dilemmas while creating a cleaner experience for wearers and the planet. The brand and its founder have garnered praise from Forbes, Medium, Brides, and Buffer, proving an instant must-have for women seeking the confident coverage of a decidedly wallet-friendly wardrobe staple.
“The Perkies Sticky Bra is the dream product I’ve searched for all these years - until I decided to step up and create the solution myself!” shares Mangiarotti. “This modern update solves the problem of bras losing their ‘stick’ with a more sanitary, affordable, and sustainable option.”
The original sticky bra changed the game for strapless, backless, and deep-V styles. Yet, women traded one problem for another: sticky adhesive that gathered dust, hair, and grime, all while growing less sticky over time… until the entire piece was scrapped in the landfill. Mangiarotti solves these issues (and more) with her proprietary medical-grade silicone adhesive design, layered for easy pull-tab removal. Once the bra loses its “stick,” simply peel back the top adhesive layer to expose a fresh, clean surface. When all layers are spent, replace the adhesive pack ($12.99 for a set of two), rather than the entire bra, to help preserve 90% of current market waste.
In addition to uplifting breast sizes A-C, Perkies also proudly supports the Breast Cancer Research FoundationⓇ, contributing 5% of website sales from a collection that includes:
Perkies Petals ($25) - Perfect for post-mastectomy coverage or achieving that demure look. Premium, reusable matte nipple covers are waterproof, washable, and will not reflect through clothing. Available in three skin tones.
Perkies Nips ($35) - “Free the nips” with a set of premium, reusable matte nipple enhancers to achieve that desirable, consistently perky look - waterproof, washable design available in Light Nude or Medium Nude.
Perkies Sticky Bra ($48) - Comfortable, flattering, clean, and reliable, each bra (sizes A-C) includes two adhesive sets and a lingerie bag for easy washing.
Perkies Seamless Panties ($12) - Ergonomic tailoring results in an ultra-comfortable, seamless fit in five shades; inclusively sized.
Perkies Fashion Strips ($12.99 for 16) - Keep clothing comfortably in place with medical-grade, skin-friendly adhesive strips designed for easy removal.
This holiday season, share the perks with a special Stocking Stuffer Bundle ($50) featuring Perkies Petals and three Seamless Panties. Shop now at Perkies.com. Follow @myperkies on Instagram for style inspiration, real-world reviews, and brand updates.
About Perkies:
Twenty-six-year old founder Rosie Mangiarotti introduced Perkies in 2021 after three years of intensive research. The forward-thinking brand is the future of sticky bras, debuting a cleaner, more sustainable collection of reusable adhesive necessities that can be washed and reworn. Mangiarotti’s proprietary medical-grade silicone layered adhesive design is the solution to the vicious “wear and (eventually) toss” cycle of yesterday’s sticky bras. Browse an ever-expanding collection of supportive must-haves at Perkies.com - including Perkies Petals, Perkies Nips, and Perkies Seamless Panties - plus, discover how the brand gives back to breast cancer initiatives. Follow @myperkies on Instagram for style inspiration, real-world reviews, and brand updates.
