Miss New York Reveals her Skincare Secrets with the World

Beauty Queen/Model Taryn Delanie Smith Finds Total Complexion Confidence at Aion Aesthetics,Thanks to Award-Winning Facial Architect Akis Ntonos’ Use of VI Peel

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York’s Aion Aesthetics is the only Medical Aesthetic Boutique Clinic trusted by Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith. Co-founder and facial architect Akis Ntonos - recently named “Top Aesthetic Injector 2022” by Aesthetic Everything - developed a personalized regimen that has become a secret weapon for the talented model and beauty contestant, who is currently preparing to compete for this month’s Miss America crown.“Akis has absolutely transformed my skin,” shares Smith. “He is the reason why I feel more confident than ever.”“It is a privilege to work with Miss Smith, and we wish her luck at her upcoming competition,” says Ntonos. “Clients like her are the reason I love what I do - it is an honor to support the self-confidence that comes from looking and feeling your very best.”Prior to her bid for Miss New York, Smith struggled to manage hyperpigmentation and acne that kept her from feeling powerfully confident. With an experienced hand, Ntonos carefully assessed aspects of her lifestyle, wellness goals, and more, creating a focused approach that not only gave her the confidence to win the competition but also the attention of the renowned model management group MMG.Ntonos’ treatment includes the VI Peel Purify with Precision Plus by Vitality Institute , the leading professional treatment and clinical skincare brand. The VI Peel Purify with Precision Plus is a comprehensive, painless chemical peel specifically targeting acne and acne-related scarring. This advanced acne solution works synergistically to combat active acne symptoms while repairing dark areas on the skin. The VI Peel Purify with Precision Plus helps to fade textural scarring and Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH) caused by acne breakouts. The painless procedure is safe for all skin types and tones, and is ideal for treating:Excessive oil and congested poresAcne with hyperpigmentationAcne scarringAdult acneClients often see results in as little as seven days, with further improvement from routine professional treatments and effective at-home skincare. Discover the “best skin” secret beloved by Miss New York at Aion Aesthetics, New York’s “Top Medical Spa on the East Coast.” Learn more and book an appointment online at Aionnyc.com. Visit in person: 55 E 73rd Street Suite #G-F in New York, New York or call 917-436-9654. Full menu includes skin peels, microneedling, threading, hair restoration, skin peels, injectable neurotoxins or fillers, vitamin shots, and erectile dysfunction shots.Follow Smith’s journey from Miss New York to the Miss America stage on Instagram @taryndelaniesmith or @missamericany and on TikTok @taryntino21. See more compelling “before and after” VI Peel photos on Instagram and TikTok @vipeel.# # #About Aion Aesthetics:Aion Aesthetics is New York’s premier aesthetic boutique clinic. Designated by Aesthetic Everything as the East Coast’s “Top Medical Spa 2022” and spearheaded by “Top Aesthetic Injector 2022” Akis Ntonos, Aion specializes in achieving timeless results with a distinctively personal approach. Consultations take into account a client’s skin condition, age, and other important factors to ensure a natural lasting look that fits with their specific lifestyle. Co-founders Ntonos and clinic director Taso Mikroulis blend a passion for a flawless aesthetic with in-depth industry expertise and a uniquely skilled hand. Experience the exhilaration of eternal youth made more approachable and discover the luxury of choosing a facial architect who feels like family. Book an appointment online at Aionnyc.com. Visit in person: 55 E 73rd Street Suite #G-F in New York, New York or call 917-436-9654. Full menu includes microneedling, threading, hair restoration, skin peels, injectable neurotoxins or fillers, vitamin shots, and erectile dysfunction shots.About Vitality Institute:Vitality Institute is the revolutionary skincare company that pioneered the first painless and skin tone-inclusive chemical peel in 2005, developed by Dr. Khalil. Now under his daughter Marya Khalil’s leadership, the company has grown to offer six medical grade VI Peel formulations customized to every patient’s skin concerns, as well as an at-home clinical skincare line, VI Derm. Since inception, over 10 million peels have been performed worldwide and VI Peel has been recognized by both consumer groups and industry leaders as the #1 chemical peel in the country. With custom blends targeted to each patient’s needs, VI Peel helps treat skin concerns such as aging skin, active acne, acne scarring, melasma, sun damage, keratosis pilaris, and more. Learn more at vipeel.com.