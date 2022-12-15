Lifestyle Medicine Institute Spoofs Drug Ads With a Plant-Based Diet Campaign
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute has launched a spoof on drug ads that encourages patients and their doctors to talk about eating a plant-based diet.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a twist on pharmaceutical ads that recommend patients ask their doctors if a drug is right for them, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institutes (RLMI) has developed a new poster meant for doctors to display in their offices. The poster invites patients to “Ask your doctor if eating a healthy diet is right for you.“
The poster lists potential “side effects'' from whole-food plant-based eating, including weight loss, lowering of cholesterol, improved blood pressure and blood sugar, improved ED and fewer hot flashes, and even reversal of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
For time-strapped doctors unable to teach the basics of healthy diet, RLMI makes it easy to refer patients from anywhere in the world to its "15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart." The 15-Day Jumpstart is an online, Zoom-based, interactive, medically-facilitated program that supports the move to a plant-based diet in a lively and supportive community setting. Given monthly since 2018, more than 1500 people from 45 states, Canada, Mexico, and Europe have participated.
RLMI’s peer-reviewed study demonstrating the power of this short lifestyle intervention appeared in the "American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine." The diet taught during the Jumpstart is based on the pioneering work of Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD of the Cleveland Clinic.
Lifestyle Medicine is a branch of medicine that recognizes lifestyle measures such as a plant-based diet, physical movement, and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. The field is on the rise, with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) growing from 130 members in 2013 to more than 9,000 members currently. The recent ACLM conference, LM22 in November 2022 in Orlando, Florida was attended by 2,000 people, with even more attendees joining the conference virtually.
Clinicians and others interested in participating in the “Ask Your Doctor” campaign may email Brian Bell at brian.bell@roclifemed.org to receive posters and supporting materials.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio (formerly Complete Health Improvement Program/CHIP), all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
