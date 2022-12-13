Interactive Online Learning and Socialization Available for Older... December 13, 2022 | 10:40 AM EST Learn more about Interactive Online Learning and Socialization Available for Older New Yorkers This Winter

NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with GetSetUp to offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness, help individuals effectively use digital technology, and find other learning opportunities. To take a class, visit the New York partnership page at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/nystate.

According to one analysis, up to 43 percent of people 60 and older reported feeling lonely. This sense of isolation often gets worse during the winter when weather conditions make it harder for people to interact in-person. Through GetSetUp, New Yorkers can access thousands of engaging classes taught by older adults to their peers. Classes are available at the click of a button around the clock.

GetSetUp also helps active older adults become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills and supplement their income. Special “New Year, New Me” programming is running into the new year to help people accomplish their new year's goals in one or all three learning tracks on Health and Wellness, Money and Business, and Growth and Development. Plus, classes are available in multiple languages including English, Mandarin, Hindi, and a growing number of weekly classes in Spanish.

GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone to assist learners with technology. It also includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes. New York’s older adults can easily connect with a safe community of over 4.6 million peers globally.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said: “With shorter days and even colder weather ahead, older adults may find it harder to socialize and stay active. In addition to in-person programs offered by local offices for the aging, our partnership with GetSetUp presents another solution, creating an online community where older New Yorkers can interact and learn from one another in powerful ways right from the comfort of home at any time of day. I encourage all older adults to explore the offerings that are available this winter to stay engaged.”

Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp, said: “We know that the holidays and winter season can be a festive time for many people but also a time where others feel particularly alone. We want to remind people that there are empowering learning and socialization opportunities on GetSetUp. We offer opportunities around the clock to learn and socialize with just a click of a button. We look forward to seeing more New Yorkers in our upcoming sessions.”

AgingNY Executive Director Rebecca Preve said: “GetSetUp is an additional tool we are utilizing to support older New Yorkers and their families. We look forward to expanding this partnership, which has already supported over 200,000 older adults, and building on the opportunities for encore careers among older adults. Older adults have a wealth of knowledge and GetSetUp is a platform for them to share their amazing intellectual capital. AgingNY thanks Governor Hochul and NYSOFA for pioneering programs that are dedicated to helping older New Yorkers.”

About the New York State Office for the Aging

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.6 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected—visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on Twitter and NYSAging on Instagram; or visit aging.ny.gov.

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. The social learning platform helps over 4.6 million older adults in 160 countries stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling, and provides a community where people find meaning and purpose by sharing their knowledge and passions and forming new connections. Classes are taught by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform where older adults can connect during and in between classes. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin. Learn more at https://www.getsetup.org.

About the Association on Aging in New York

The Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) supports and advocates for New York’s mostly county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and works collaboratively with a network of organizations that exist to promote independence, preserve dignity, and provide support for residents of New York State as they age. For more information, follow us on Facebook, visit www.agingny.org or call (518) 449-7080.