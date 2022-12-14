State Park Patches Available on PPFF’s Online Store

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce that the PA Patch Coalition’s state park patches are now available on the PPFF Online Store.

Each patch is 100% embroidered, which equates to a high stitch count and quality product. All the patches are iron-on and range in size from 3 - 3.5”, perfect for backpacks and jackets!

The Pa Patch Project grew out of founder Caleb Heisey’s admiration of Pennsylvania’s state parks’ accessibility and free admission.

Caleb, principal patch designer and also the owner of Good Bones Studio, fell in love with the outdoors and Little Buffalo State Park as a child growing up in Perry County. “Growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, my local state park was essential to my childhood and fostered my lifelong appreciation of the outdoors,” Caleb said. “These patches are a labor of love for me. Each patch is created to capture the unique spirit and character of each state park.”

Recently, after the obligations of his growing design studio required Caleb to stop accepting orders, PA Patch Co. donated their remaining inventory to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

“I felt that PPFF were the best caretakers of the project and inventory,” Caleb said when asked about the reason behind this generous donation.

“We appreciate Caleb’s generosity,” said Marci Mowery, President of the PPFF. “His designs capture the spirit of these special places that bring joy to so many.”

The patches are available on the PPFF online store: https://ppff.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/ppff/giftstore.jsp