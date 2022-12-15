CapTech Achieves Advanced Tier Partner Status within the AWS Partner Network

By becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, our consultants are uniquely positioned to leverage the latest AWS products and services and support our clients at each level of cloud maturity.” — CapTech CEO Andy Sofish

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech Consulting) announced today that they have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

Since beginning to work with AWS in 2013, CapTech has amassed an impressive client list comprised of Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries, including energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, retail, sports and entertainment, and travel and hospitality.

To attain Advanced Tier Partner status, CapTech met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

“We are excited to work with AWS to help our clients reach new frontiers through the cloud. When used for innovation and growth, the possibilities the cloud presents are limitless,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “By becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, our consultants are uniquely positioned to leverage the latest AWS products and services and support our clients at each level of cloud maturity.”

As an APN member, CapTech joins a global network of 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting their hands dirty as they design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.