Nada Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Nada, a real estate investment platform, today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa.
Nada, a new real estate investment platform, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, and allowing Nada to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers. Through Fast Track, Nada is now able to access Visa's extensive pool of resources and scale their home equity product line, Homeshares, faster and more efficiently.
— John Green, CEO
In the three years since its founding, Nada has delivered financial solutions that have powerful benefits for both real estate investors and homeowners. Nada serves a two-sided marketplace - one focused on investors and allowing them to invest in major real estate markets with fractional shares, and one focused on homeowners looking to unlock their home equity. This product allows homeowners to trade their built-up equity for cash, without debt or monthly payments. Through this partnership, Nada can simplify this exchange by allowing homeowners to carry their home equity on a debit card powered by Visa’s robust infrastructure.
Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Nada, the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.
“Partnering with a major player like Visa in the world of fintech is a relationship many dream of, thankfully I’m able to live this one out. Being able to take advantage of Visa’s infrastructure will help our business grow tremendously. Nada is changing the way home equity is accessed for the general public, making it easier than ever, and we’re excited to partner with Visa on our journey.” says John Green, CEO & Co-Founder of Nada.
“Today, consumers want seamless interactions across mobile and web, and access to a greater suite of digital banking capabilities,” said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. “By joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, exciting Fintech’s like Nada gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources to efficiently scale and bring innovative solutions to market.”
About Nada
Nada is unlocking the $27 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to unlock home equity, without taking on debt, to spend on a debit card. Fractionalizing homeownership and leveling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Nada is backed by LiveOak Venture Partners, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Capital Factory Ventures, 7BC Venture Capital, and Sweater Ventures.
