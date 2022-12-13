Expert DOJO - New website for Startups and Investors by ENKI Technologies
ΕΝΚΙ Inc. from Santa Monica, CA, launches https://expertdojo.com/ Expert DOJO Is the most active international early-stage startup accelerator in SoCal.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ΕΝΚΙ Inc. from Santa Monica, California, USA, launches https://expertdojo.com/ Expert DOJO Is the most active international early-stage startup accelerator in southern California. Expert DOJO invests $100,000 in each of our startups and helps them get traction and scale faster than they could ever do by themselves.
Expert DOJO typically invests in pre-seed and seed-stage startups that have a product, a go-to-market strategy, and a potential for high growth. The newly designed website has been redesigned to provide resources and knowledge to the global Expert DOJO ecosystem. Most of the startups are a minority and female-founded technology companies. However, the Expert DOJO remains industry agnostic and invests in founders from all over the world and from diverse backgrounds.
Since 2018, Expert DOJO has invested in over 100 startups to accelerate their growth. What makes Expert DOJO special is our focus on building visionary companies.
The new Expert DOJO web platform has been redesigned to strengthen the messaging and branding with new features and upgrades. Amongst the main highlights are the database promoting the portfolio of over 200 startups the DOJO has invested in by industry, region, and founders. The site further hosts an intranet that functions as a CRM for investors where they can identify investment opportunities and participate in deals.
Brian Mac Mahon, the founder, and Head Honcho at Expert DOJO specializes in helping entrepreneurs become more successful in their businesses by using all the tools available to him as the owner of the largest peer-to-peer peak performance academy in the world.
Nektar Baziotis is the Co-Founder of ENKI Inc. (Santa Monica, CA), Apogee Information Systems (Luxembourg, LU), and the CTO Expert DOJO (Santa Monica, CA). He has successfully implemented large-scale IT products and services for the United Nations, the European Commission, the European Parliament, organizations, companies, and startups in several countries.
About: ENKI Inc. emphasizes the constant evolution of its approaches and the quality of its deliverables. Enki has successfully delivered custom websites and mobile applications for organizations, companies and startups. Enki’s developers, analysts, UI/UX experts and consultants have local and global experience, with latest technologies and methodologies.
