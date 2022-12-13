Open Book Extracts teams up with Day Three Labs to launch cannabis edibles featuring Unlokt delivery technology
Open Book Extracts, a foremost ingredient manufacturer and product development manufacturer and supplier focused on cannabinoid-enabled (CBD) health and wellness.
Unlokt™ is a novel, protein-based infusion technology using a fully water-soluble powder containing clean and natural food-grade ingredients.
Open Book Extracts has a proven track record of partnering with innovative companies and their technologies, to offer the highest quality products to our expanding global client base.”ROXBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Book Extracts, has launched new edible products powered by Unlokt™ from Day Three Labs. Unlokt is a novel, protein-based infusion technology that uses a fully water-soluble powder that contains clean, all-natural food-grade ingredients. The powder can be easily incorporated into a wide range of formats, including gummies, beverages, and sublinguals.
— Nicole Brown, Chief Innovation Officer, Open Book Extracts
With many emulsion-based edibles available today, most of the cannabinoids and terpenes are metabolized by the liver when ingested. The Unlokt technology packs cannabis within a natural protein that shuttles the cannabis directly into the body’s circulation by bypassing first-pass metabolism in the liver, protecting the cannabinoids and terpenes, and allowing them to be released and better absorbed into the bloodstream.
"Open Book Extracts has a proven track record of partnering with innovative companies and their technologies, to offer the highest quality products to our expanding global client base,” said Nicole Brown, Open Book Extracts chief innovation officer. “Products featuring the Unlokt technology deliver Open Book Extracts’ hallmark ingredients, flavors, and textures with the added benefit of providing faster onset with a consistent experience, and clean, all-natural ingredients.
Josh Rubin, the co-founder, of Day Three Labs, said: “Open Book Extracts’ highly trusted formulas and science-backed innovation have made them leaders in the cannabinoid industry, and we are excited to count them as a valued partner. Unlokt works to increase the bioavailability of rare cannabinoids that are present and already being utilized by the OBX team of scientists and we are optimistic about the outcomes this new product line will yield for people who may be struggling with inflammation, pain, stress, and anxiety.”
Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.
OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water-soluble technology, and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays. For further information about OBX visit www.openbookextracts.com.
Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 5593257191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other