QAD Brings the Power of Process Intelligence to the Adaptive Enterprise

Latest acquisition will enhance the value of QAD's product suite with machine learning and artificial intelligence based process mining

QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has closed the acquisition of Livejourney, an innovative provider of a real-time and predictive flow (process mining and process monitoring) solution designed to discover, monitor and improve business processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005427/en/

Manufacturers worldwide are challenged with an increasingly complex and dynamic environment to conduct business. Process mining and monitoring offer promise to deliver critical insights for success. Recent Gartner® research stated that "process mining delivers insights that enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's most critical priorities."1

The addition of Livejourney's process intelligence product brings an exciting element to the QAD Adaptive Applications suite that will allow QAD customers to obtain critical insights on how their processes in manufacturing, supply chain and general enterprise operations are actually flowing and performing.

"We are pleased to bring Livejourney into the QAD family," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. "We see process mining and monitoring as rapidly maturing capabilities which can offer tremendous value to our clients. By building tight integrations and recurring use cases between Livejourney and all of our QAD solutions we believe we can help to make process intelligence more readily accessible and efficient."

"The Livejourney team is excited about joining QAD and the new opportunities this creates to develop new applications in AI, machine learning and data sciences," said Livejourney CEO Simon Pioche. "With QAD, we have found in each other a common vision for the application of process intelligence that will move this capability forward for all of our respective customers."

QAD Process Intelligence will provide customers with rapid time-to-benefit by building common use cases across QAD Adaptive Applications powered by capabilities from Livejourney. Clients will then have access to six key elements that can be iterated to provide the backbone for data-driven continuous improvement and value creation:

Visualization of how processes are actually running in the enterprise Real-time control tower that alerts users to process deviations Root cause analysis tool over these deviations Identification of automation opportunities Simulation of future process paths using predictive analyses Measurement of ROI and performance benefits of process changes

"We believe that the Livejourney capabilities will help our clients to become adaptive enterprises by better understanding how processes are actually operating, where there are process deviations, what the opportunities are for improvement and then the real-time monitoring of processes going forward,'' said QAD Chief Product Officer Charles Sutherland.

About Livejourney

Livejourney was founded in 2015 by Simon Pioche and Francois Arnaud. Their first solution was brought to market in 2017. Since then they have built out the product around a core DNA of data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), followed up with two patents in predictive analysis. In commercializing the product, Livejourney has built use cases for process mining and monitoring across a variety of enterprise functions including: finance, supply chain, customer experience, maintenance, helpdesk and transportation.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. QAD helps global manufacturers thrive amidst technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences, global competition and continual market disruption. QAD calls these Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. Global supply chains are also facing unprecedented disruption in the form of supply shortages and fluctuations in demand. QAD minimizes friction in supply chains and enables businesses to seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency and resilience for more effective customer service. QAD calls these Adaptive Supply Chains.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

_________________________

1Gartner Market Guide for Process Mining, Marc Kerremans, Tushar Srivastava, Farhan Choudhary, November 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005427/en/