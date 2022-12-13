St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009705

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/12/22 - 12/13/22, 1900 hours - 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 188 Chapel Street, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Adam Johnson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report about stolen equipment from a vehicle parked at 188 Chapel Street in Newbury, Vermont. Anyone who witnessed vehicles or persons at the above address between the hours of 1900 on 12/12/22 and 0800 hours on 12/13/22 is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

