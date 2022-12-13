Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4009705

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  12/12/22 - 12/13/22, 1900 hours - 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 188 Chapel Street, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION:  Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                              

AGE:  Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Unknown

 

VICTIM: Adam Johnson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Woodsville, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report about stolen equipment from a vehicle parked at 188 Chapel Street in Newbury, Vermont.  Anyone who witnessed vehicles or persons at the above address between the hours of 1900 on 12/12/22 and 0800 hours on 12/13/22 is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

