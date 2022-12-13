Submit Release
Interstate 90 Closing From Chamberlain to Rapid City

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Contact:  Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. 

Motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing I-90 this afternoon from Rapid City to the Wyoming border and from Mitchell to Chamberlain.

In addition to the Interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Secondary highways will also become impassable during the duration of this winter storm.

Travel will be difficult, to nearly impossible, during this storm system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

-30-

