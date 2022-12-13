Hoodies4Healing Founder RoseMary Tucker Receives 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

RoseMary Tucker Shares Her Birthday by Serving Unhoused Houston Community Presidential Award Winner and Houston Philanthropist RoseMary Tucker Presidential Award winner RoseMary Tucker Shares Her Birthday by Serving Unhoused Houston Community

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community-minded Hoodies4Healing, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) faith-filled, powerhouse, has much to celebrate as they look back on 2022 and all the Lord has blessed them to accomplish. They made great strides as they pursued their mission to eliminate homelessness and hunger in the city of Houston and beyond.

In addition, Hoodies4Healing founder RoseMary Tucker culminated the year in style by becoming an honoree of the much sought after, prestigious, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Earlier in the day, RoseMary remained true to her calling and celebrated her 51st birthday serving the homeless. This is the third year that RoseMary has spent her birthday in this fashion, and it is only befitting for her and her team of dedicated volunteers to continue in that vein. Ms. Tucker could not think of a more appropriate way to open the page on a new life chapter than to spend it serving those less fortunate.

Since November 2020, they have served over 20,000 people. In fact, during the “reset” year of 2022, while many people were recovering from the COVID pandemic and trying to get back to normal activities, Hoodies4Healing never missed a beat. This dynamic team was extremely busy and made its presence known in many venues.

In addition to their regular Sunday set-ups of hot deliciously prepared food they expressed their heartfelt love for the underserved in many ways. This includes spending time helping inhabitants of Sterlingshire, one of the worst multi-dwellings in the country. The neighbors were so grateful to receive food for themselves and unselfishly took containers of food to others who could not come out, like the sick and elderly. Also, Hoodies4Healing made Father’s Day 2022 special for unhoused men. They recognized that all men need to be applauded on Father’s Day. They joined with Norman’s Barbeque Food Truck who offered to serve their famous barbecue and delicious potato salad to the needy.

Hoodies4 Healing continues to make its mark and continues to be recognized as a God-focused, God-driven, enthusiastic ministry that carries out their labor of love with compassion and a smile. Their track record shows consistency and strength as they lock arms and join forces to fight hunger. Award-winning, Hoodies4Healing has a campaign which is reaching out for monetary contributions to help reinforce this worthy cause as they venture out into the underserved Houston community.

Anyone who wants to support the unhoused community can purchase a hoodie in store at Blessties Christian Apparel 18039 fm 529 Rd suite D Cypress Texas 77433 or online at www.Hoodies4Healing.com.

For more information, please contact RoseMary Tucker at Hoodies4Healing, phone: 346-462-1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or

go to Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com.