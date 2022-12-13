Submit Release
Commport Communications Chairs the Semi-Annual GS1 GDSN Business Meeting

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commport’s CEO Dave Ralph chairs the Semi-Annual GS1 GDSN Certified Data Pool Business Meeting, held virtually this year on December 6-8, 2022. The GDSN Business Meeting encompasses discussions on how all GDSN Certified Data Pools can effectively and collaboratively work together to support the growth and execution of the network strategy.

The Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) is the largest assembly of accessible standardized product data in the world. Commport is a GS1 GDSN Certified Data Pool (CDP) and has been since the first certification event in 2005. Dave Ralph, President & CEO of Commport sits on the GDSN Board of Directors and as a part of this role has been elected to chair this important collaborative meeting.

“As a network of service providers, it is important that all users receive the same message about the benefits of the GDSN and its related services” Dave Ralph observes, “To facilitate that, it’s important that the data pools work together to promote similar branding and messaging about the core GDSN services even while we compete against each other in the marketplace.”

This year’s meeting featured a 3-year GDSN strategy refresh, a review of data quality and integrity through the GS1 standards report, the GDSN Data Quality Vision Implementation Update as well as discussions in strengthening the GDSN brand for increased growth and adoption in future years.
The next GS1 GDSN Certified Data Pool Business Meeting is returning to an in-person format with hybrid capabilities held in June 2023.

About Commport Communications

Commport Communications International, inc. is a privately owned company, with over 35 years of e-Commerce experience, servicing a variety of industries including healthcare, food service, retail, CPG, hardlines, and others. Commport is the only provider in the world positioned to deliver full-service Value-Added Network (VAN), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), translation, and Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) services to both the demand side and the supply side of trading partnerships.

