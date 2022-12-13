Officer Named In Davis County Officer-Involved Shooting

December 13, 2022

Blakesburg, Iowa - On December 7, 2022, Wapello County law enforcement officers attempted to apprehend Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa on an arrest warrant for robbery. Hall fled from officers on multiple occasions and across multiple jurisdictions.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole located Hall near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg. While attempting to arrest Hall, he brandished a weapon. Trooper Cole discharged his duty weapon striking him.



Law enforcement provided Hall on-scene medical care. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where he remains in serious condition.



Trooper Cole, a three-year veteran of the Patrol, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.



Per the policy of the Department of Public Safety, Trooper Cole has been placed on critical incident leave.



The Division of Criminal Investigation will forward their investigative findings to the Davis County Attorney for review.

No additional information will be released.

December 7, 2022

Blakesburg, Iowa - On December 7th, 2022 the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to an officer involved shooting near rural Blakesburg. The incident occurred at the conclusion of a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound(s) at an area hospital.

No further information is being released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.