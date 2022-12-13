Governor Wolf Announces $5 Million in Traffic Signal Technology Grant Funds to Improve Traffic Safety

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 20 municipalities will receive $5 million to install and maintain traffic signal technologies, increasing mobility and efficiency across Pennsylvania’s communities through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program.

“The safety improvements supported by the Traffic Signal Technologies grant program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

The Traffic Signal Technologies grant program was established by Act 54 of 2022 and is provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Traffic Signal Technology program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including new traffic signal systems, adaptive signal control technology, automated traffic signal performance measures, and connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Following is a list of approved projects:

Butler County

Cranberry Township – $34,650 for upgraded signal controllers along Route 19.

Centre County

Benner Township – $92,840 for connection of signals along Benner Pike to PennDOT’s unified command and control software;

College Township – $127,700 for connection of signals along Benner Pike to PennDOT’s unified command and control software; and

Patton Township – $32,061 for connection of signals along Waddle Rd. to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Chester County

East Whiteland Township – $378,000 for updating the signal system along Conestoga Rd. to include the signals at the SR 202 interchange.

Clinton County

Porter Township – $86,307 for connection of signals along Route 64 to include I-80 interchange to PennDOT’s unified command and control software

Columbia County

Bloomsburg Borough – $100,750 for upgrading the signal system along Route 11 and the Market St. Corridor, and connecting the signals to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Cumberland County

Carlisle Borough – $109,000 for connection of signals along Route 11, Allen Road, and Walnut Bottom Road to PennDOT’s unified command and control software;

Middlesex Township – $107,000 for connection of signals along Harrisburg Pike including the I-81 interchange to PennDOT’s unified command and control software;

Silver Spring Township – $203,750 for connection of signals throughout the Township to PennDOT’s unified command and control software; and

South Middleton Township – $116,297 for connection of signals along Allen Road and Walnut Bottom Road to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Dauphin County

Lower Paxton Township – $1,206,406 for installation of an adaptive traffic signal system along Linglestown Road.

Delaware County

Upper Darby Township – $363,154 for connection of signals throughout the Township to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Erie County

Summit / Millcreek Townships – $441,200 for signal system upgrades and connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software along Peach St.

Franklin County

Chambersburg Borough – $18,750 for traffic signal communication upgrades along Molly Pitcher Highway.

Montgomery County

Abington Township – $388,040 for signal system upgrades and connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software along Route 611;

Lower Salford Township – $234,720 for an adaptive signal system and connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software along Sumneytown Pike; and

Upper Moreland Township – $557,875 for signal system upgrades and connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software along Route 611 and Route 263.

Montour County

Danville Borough – $145,500 for connection of signals throughout the Borough to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Northampton County