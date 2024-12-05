Kids' Corner

The coat of arms, which is displayed on Pennsylvania’s flag, was based on a 1778 design by Caleb Lownes. The coat of arms displays a shield surrounded by horses and a bald eagle. The shield shows a ship carrying Pennsylvania exports around the world, a clay pillow to symbolize our natural resources, and three sheaves of wheat representing our fields, as well as human action. Below the shield there is an olive branch and a cornstalk, representing peace and prosperity. The state motto, “Virtue Liberty and Independence” appears on the very bottom of the coat of arms.

