On Final Day of Great American Getaway RV Tour, Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro Visit Peddler’s Village in Bucks County, Highlighting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses and Charming Communities

On the seventh and final day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro stopped in Bucks County to visit small businesses at Peddler’s Village and highlight the quaint communities that make PA a premier weekend getaway destination.

New Hope, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Peddler’s Village in Bucks County to promote the vibrant main streets, small businesses, and charming towns that dot Pennsylvania and make the Commonwealth a premier weekend getaway destination.

Last week, Governor Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand: The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions – including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026 like America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the 2026 NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All Star Game in 2026.

Read more about the seventh and final stop of The Great American Getaway RV tour below.

Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro Visit Peddler’s Village, A Charming Storybook Village with Year-Round Shopping, Dining, and Lodging Experiences

For more than 60 years, the charming small businesses, colonial-style buildings, and award-winning gardens, shopping, and dining experiences at Peddler’s Village has attracted millions of visitors to explore the best of Bucks County. The 42-acre countryside property in New Hope features over 70 independently owned unique shops, boutiques, and restaurants. Governor Shapiro and First Lady Shapiro were joined by Peddler’s Village Chief Executive Officer Bob McGowan and Visit Bucks County President and Chief Operating Officer Paul Bencivengo.

While visiting Peddler’s Village, Governor Shapiro and First Lady Shapiro visited Mama Hawk’s Kitchen & Coffee, where they purchased coffee and baked goods. Governor and First Lady Shapiro then visited Sticky Situations – experiencing the company’s gourmet tasting room with owner Stephen Clemente and purchasing apple syrup and tea. The Governor and First Lady also purchased a variety of popcorn from Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn.

The Great American Getaway: How the New Brand and the Governor’s Proposed 2024-25 Budget Prioritizes Pennsylvania Tourism, Encourages Millions to Visit Pennsylvania, and Supports Our Communities

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry:

Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 486,871 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

Visit Bucks County reported in 2022 that that Bucks County welcomed 7.97 million visitors, generated $1.2 billion in visitor spending, and supported 27,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Need inspiration for your next Great American Getaway in Pennsylvania? Discover your getaway at visitpa.com/getaway and follow on Instagram, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok for more inspiration.

MEDIA CONTACT: Governor’s Press Office: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #