GMSacha Inchi $QEDN release its sales projections for 2023 to 2026 for a total of over $775 Million USD

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ministerio de Agricultura of Colombia released on December 6, 2022, the plan to grow 5,000 hectares of Sacha Inchi from 2023 to 2026. GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has contracts with farmers totaling 307 Hectares for 2022. By 2023 the area will increase to 406 hectares, by 2024 the area will increase to 812 hectares, by 2025 the area will increase to 1,624 and by 2026 the area will increase to 3,248 out of the 5,000 hectares projected.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has secured enough Sacha Inchi seeds and has the capacity to produce GMSacha Inchi Beverages, snacks, premixes, and the pet lines. The projected sales for 2023 is at least $51 million USD, for 2024 is $103 Million USD, for 2025 is $ 206 Million USD, and for 2026 is $413 Million USD. For a total of $775 Million in the next 4 years.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN was able to accomplish very important steps in 2022 to make sure that in 2023 GMSacha Inchi $QEDN can sell its products in the USA and worldwide. These steps include:

1- GMSacha Inchi participated in Gulfood in Dubai in February 2022. During that event, we introduced our GMSacha Inchi beverage to companies like Panda in Saudi Arabia. https://panda.com.sa/en/

We have been working with Panda to do a cobranding beverage made with Almond Beverages, a heavy creamery made with plant-based beverages, and GMSacha Inchi. The minimum volume is 79,000 liters of Almond Beverages, 79,000 liters of heavy creamery made with Almonds, and 20,000 GMSacha Inchi liters for 2023. This is a $354,200 USD sale for 2023. GMSacha Inchi is working with Panda to close this order ASAP.

2- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN participated in the Plant-Base summit in October 2022 and meet with 49 companies from the USA, Japan, and Canada. 29 of those companies want to have GMSacha Inchi products. These companies include UNFI, Associate Supermarket, University of California Santa Cruz, University of California Long Beach, Giant Eagle Marketplace, University of Waterloo, DPI Specialty Food, and Amazon. These companies received samples of our products and we are expecting to close these sales in 2023.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN emailed a proposal to Albertson to do a cobranding between Albertsons and GMSacha Inchi, we are waiting on the feedback from Alberston and closed this sale in 2023.

3- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN participated in the Macrorueda in Houston on November 9 and 10. During that event GMSacha Inchi $QEDN meet with Goya, Federated Group, HEB, and other companies. GMSacha Inchi $QEDN provided samples and a quote to those companies and we are waiting on the feedback regarding those quotes.

4- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN also visited the Port of Houston to establish relationships with import agents to be able to import our Product into the USA in 2023.

5- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has FDA and USDA approval to import GMSacha Inchi products into the USA.

6- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN found one warehouse in Houston that can be rented that will hold the inventory necessary to drop-ship products to any client in the USA and supply Amazon prime.

7- Nasdaq and New to the street agreed to run commercials for GMSacha Inchi products in 2023 on major TV channels.

8- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN run the second batch of our GMSacha Inchi beverages in 200 ml on December 7, 2022. This new batch has three more flavors natural, Vanilla-Banana, Mocha (Chocolate-Coffee). In total GMSacha Inchi has 4 flavors available. The samples will be shipped next week to our customers.

9- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has been able to acquire the rights to sell a beverage made with Almonds, Macadamia, and Hazelnuts under the GMSacha Inchi brand.

10 - GMSacha Inchi has also sent samples of new flavors to Nestle that will be reviewed by the new business development department and expect to have feedback in 2023.

11- GMSacha Inchi has been approved to sell to Carulla and Grupo Exito in Colombia www.grupoexito.com

GMSacha Inchi has developed the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

