First Shipment of Revolutionary UltraShear Nanoemulsion Skin Care Selling on QVC, Over $1 Million Revenue: PBIO

$PBIO Corporate PBIO OTCQB PBIO Products PBIO & Dr. Denese.. PBIO & QVC

$75,000 Pilot Lot Payment Received for Phase I of Safer Medical of Montana Agreement; Phases II/III Commercial Scale-Up. 1st Half 2023 Revenues Over $1 Million

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)