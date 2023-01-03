Companies Need to Invest in Employees to Prepare for the Recession
EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent KPMG International survey (https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/reports-shows-fewer-workplace-learning-opportunities/) showed that 91 percent of CEOs believe a recession is coming in 2023. Businesses are scrambling to “recession-proof” their bottom line. Yet this recession is also coming during a unique period of “The Great Resignation,” which has shown only a slight slowdown of employees quitting en-masse that started 18 months ago. That means the best talent is leaving when businesses need them most, causing further instability that can unravel a company from the bottom-up.
In 2021, Salesforce conducted a survey that reported that 70 percent of respondents would be more productive and engaged if their employer invested in learning and development programs. A Gallup Poll reported that 48 percent of all employees are actively looking for more work, indicating further career training as their most unmet need.
During The Great Recession of 2007, the S&P 500 suffered a 35.5 percent drop in stock performance. But companies whose key employee groups reported a positive work experience at this time posted a remarkable 14.4 percent gain. The difference between the two numbers is staggering, yet shows an undeniable truth. Investing in training programs, especially during unstable times, ensures low employee turnover and a healthier bottom line in the long run. Yet with looming financial instability, how can companies fit training into their budgets?
Powers Resource Center (PRC) offers multiple training programs and packages that work with unique budgets for each individual corporate need, allowing businesses to invest in their employees when they need it most. These five programs have been designed to support companies’ greatest asset…their people.
1) Power Up – Customized Programs for Your LMS
Make microlearning on teams a regular investment with the PRC license-free custom program that implements and integrates their powerful leadership and team content into your learning and development systems.
2) Level UP – Train the Trainer Program
Train your workplace trainers and subject matter experts to design in-house programs and workshops that deliver results. Taught by a master facilitator and corporate training developer, this masterclass incorporates brain science, adult learning principles, and micro-learning options. Users receive a FULL package of workshop design and development resources that they can use again and again.
3) Build UP – Done-for-You Workshops
Done for you content for virtual OR in-person delivery to workplace teams by internal L&D teams, and consultants. Content ranges from half-day to full-day programs for leaders who are planning for the future of work. The content is focused on topics such as developing resilience, building emotional intelligence, leadership coaching, and best practices of leading remotely to train internal leaders and managers. SPECIAL OFFER: SAVE 15 PERCENT on any content purchased by Dec. 31, 2022.
4) The Five Behaviors Accreditation -Train Your Facilitators
Become an Accredited Facilitator for The Five Behaviors® Team Development to unlock organizations’ untapped potential with this breakthrough program. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or new to this team development solution, this course will increase your knowledge and strengthen your Five Behaviors facilitation skills. With The Five Behaviors® Facilitator Accreditation, you will dive deep into the Five Behaviors model and facilitation best practices. This five-week course will help you build the confidence and expertise to navigate The Five Behaviors Team Development sessions, fine-tuning your skills to deliver an effective experience for any team.
5) DiSC Certification – Train Your Facilitators
As the world of work becomes more reliant on technology, your organization has been challenged to recreate the authentic human connections that drive results. Now, with the proven power of Everything DiSC®, you can help shape a more engaged and collaborative culture by teaching people about themselves and others. Everything DiSC® Certification prepares practitioners to deliver engaging and impactful DiSC® learning experiences that help people work better together. This holistic DiSC experience teaches the principles of Everything DiSC through a variety of applications and activities.
“When economic uncertainty is shaking the foundation of business, it’s time to secure stability by investing in the teams that make up that foundation,” says PRC’s CEO Tara Powers. “Research has shown that during this time, employees need to feel invested in by their employers and given tools to advance in their careers.”
This investment in employees was proven successful during The Great Recession of 2007. The customizable training packages offered by PRC give businesses the tools needed to ensure success during the challenging times ahead.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. We believe in the radical idea that careers should bring joy, fulfillment and growth. We are our clients’ trusted partners, bringing fresh eyes, strategic thinking, and straightforward, honest advice to help build thriving, agile workplaces. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 300 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. In fact, if you have any employee training planned in the next 30 days, with a quick conversation PRC can help tighten up your training initiative to ensure even better results. Reach out to us today for a complimentary optimization call and let us audit your training and development programs to see if you are missing commonly overlooked key success factors. https://www.powersresourcecenter.com/lets-connect/.
