WhoisXML API’s IP Intelligence Now Includes Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds
Ease jurisdictional compliance with IP data feeds filtered for sanctioned or restricted locations.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compliance with jurisdictional regulatory requirements remains a must, regardless of where a business operates. Deprioritizing it can lead to legal fines. As organizations need ways for their digital operations to comply with location-specific regulations, filtered IP geolocation and IP netblocks files are now part of WhoisXML API’s IP intelligence sources. Downloadable file samples of IP netblocks and IP geolocation data are available.
Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds currently contain IP addresses and netblocks associated with OFAC-restricted locations. Businesses in the U.S. and the rest of the world can glean insights from these feeds to help strengthen their compliance with OFAC regulations and avoid hefty fines and other legal repercussions.
Separate files for IP data belonging to areas covered by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) are in the works.
Types of Data Included and How They Help Improve Compliance
Access the following data from WhoisXML API’s Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds.
City-Level IP Geolocation Information
Learn the location details of IP addresses from restricted locations, ranging from their countries and regions down to their cities, along with their latitude and longitude coordinates.
ISP, Connection Type, and Other Geolocation Data Points
Identify what organizations use the IP addresses and their Internet connection types to further corroborate the IP geolocation data related to restricted traffic sources. Glean additional insights from the IP addresses’ postal codes and time zones.
IP-to-Company Data
Regulatory Compliance IP Netblocks Data Feeds allow businesses to identify who owns a specific IP range from a restricted location. This feature can help determine if a sanctioned entity is behind the IP range.
Contact Information and AS Details
The data feeds contain the names, email addresses, phone numbers, and locations of the IP blocks’ administrators, maintainers, and technical and abuse contacts. It also includes the Autonomous System (AS) number, name, type, route, and domain. All these additional IP netblocks details can intensify investigations relevant to sanctioned entities.
—
WhoisXML API’s long-standing partnerships with regional Internet registries (RIRs) and ISPs, along with the necessary technical skills, have made it possible to collate different IP data files filtered to suit various regulatory requirements.
Organizations no longer need to sift through massive IP geolocation and netblocks databases to see which IP addresses and ranges belong to areas and entities restricted by specific regulatory bodies.
The Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds are continuously updated and improved to include more regulations as part of our commitment to provide intelligence that helps make the Internet more transparent for individuals and organizations.
Feel free to contact the team to learn more about Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds.
Sales
Whois API Inc
+1 800-207-0885
email us here