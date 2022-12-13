Dee Bright Jr Launches Free Consulting Mentorship Program

This program revolves around branding/marketing and teaches individuals how to become a highly paid consultant.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dee Bright Jr an entrepreneur that has been ranked as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the Year is launching a Free mentorship program to teach everyday individuals how to become a highly paid consultant.This program revolves around branding/marketing and teaches individuals how to successfully help companies and organizations to use social media to grow their business, get more clients, and get exposure. Social media marketing is a skillset that is highly desired and companies are paying highly for consultants that can help them deliver results.Tampa Florida business coach of the year Dee Bright Jr has taken the step to tackle this task of equipping individuals with the necessary skill sets to succeed in this industry. Dee Bright Jr has been in the marketing space for the past 9 years. His agency Dee Bright & Associates is a Tampa Florida marketing agency that has helped hundreds of companies and organizations to grow based on the strategies they have developed.Being that Dee Bright & Associates is a Tampa Florida marketing agency, their first goal is to focus on individuals in the Tampa area first and then start to expand outwards with this free mentorship program.All individuals are encouraged to apply for this free mentorship program but spots are limited and applicants will be screened to see if they are a good fit. This program seeks to find individuals that are action takers, self motivated, and are hard workers.This Free mentorship program is set to launch late December 2022 and will continue throughout the 2023 year.