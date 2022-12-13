CLICKHER® RELEASES YEAR-END STYLE REPORT
Clickher®, a super-curated beauty and fashion app brought to you by Curated Media, today released its first-ever style report
Our team of female curators search far and wide for hidden gems of content that you’d likely never see on your algorithm-filled feeds. We love shining a light on all of these amazing creators.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher®, a super-curated beauty and fashion app brought to you by Curated Media, today released its 2022 style report, revealing the year’s top fashion and beauty finds and little-known content creators spotted by its diverse team of real women across the US.
— Beth Blakeley, Clickher Editor
Clickher curators search the web and social networks for the latest styles, tips, and trends and then highlights those little-known creators that wouldn’t normally make it to the top of your feed. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content produced by creators who are often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.
TOP TREND SPOTLIGHTS
Clickher curators identified leading fashion and beauty themes this year:
• Blended Work Situations: Shopping for a hybrid in-office / work-from-home situation proved challenging for women this year and Clickher curators were here to save the day with tips on loungewear sets (from The Well Dressed Life blogger Megan Kristel), office outfits (from YouTuber Lily Clark), and blazer how-tos (from Instagram @merricksart).
• Shop Your Closet: For fashionistas low on resources, Clickher served up a plethora of tips to reuse and upcycle items already in your closet, such as transitioning summer dresses to fall (from TikToker Amber Dowty), a button down shirt hack (from YouTuber @doranellyspatton), and a cropped cardigan trick (from TikToker @stylexfox).
• Fast Beauty: Women were busier than ever this year as Clickher curators spotted several hacks to apply makeup quickly and on a budget with easy eye makeup tips (from TikToker @kbellbeauty) and drugstore dupes (found by YouTuber @imhannahcho).
CREATORS TO WATCH
This year, Clickher curators served up fresh content from little known creators that might otherwise be missed. Based on the most popular posts of the year, following are Clickher’s top content creators to watch:
• Two Scoops of Style (IG: @two_scoops_of_style): Twin besties teaching you to look and feel your best on a budget
• Tequila and Passports (IG: @tequilaandpassports): Fashion inspiration, street style and travel tips
• Being Bridget: Daily outfit posts and trend inspiration
• Emma’s Edition (www.emmasedition.com): Fashion trends, posing ideas, and travel recommendations
• An Indigo Day (www.anindigoday.com): Practical tips for everyday life
• GiaBelleRay (IG: @giabelleray): Beauty, fashion, and travel
• MaddieJohnn (IG: @maddiejohnn): Beauty, fashion, and lifestyle
• Camille Styles (www.camillestyles.com): Design, food, and gatherings
• Doranellys Patton (IG: @doranellyspatton): Fashion hacks and everyday style
• The Stripe (www.thestripe.com): Lifestyle blog for the stylish bookworm
“Our team of female curators search far and wide for hidden gems of content that you’d likely never see on your algorithm-filled feeds,” said Clickher Editor Beth Blakely. “It’s amazing to look back and shine even more light on all of the amazing, hard-working content creators that offer fashion, beauty, and home tips for our curators to find.”
Clickher app available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
About Curated Media
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 200,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
Liana Miller
Engaged Communication
+1 714-423-4394
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other