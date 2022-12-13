PM attends Việt Nam-Netherlands Business Forum, meets leaders of Dutch firms

VIETNAM, December 13 - AMSTERDAM — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended a Việt Nam-Netherlands Business Forum within the framework of his official visit to the European country on the afternoon of December 12 (local time).

Speaking at the event, PM Chính said that in 50 years of cooperation, the nature of Việt Nam-Netherlands relations had changed, with Việt Nam becoming a win-win partner of the Netherlands instead of just being an aid recipient.

Dutch enterprises ranked first in Europe in terms of investments poured into Việt Nam, and all reported effective operations. Meanwhile, Việt Nam enjoyed political stability and social safety and order, and had to date signed 15 free trade agreements with over 60 countries around the world.

These were firm foundations for Dutch firms to continue investing in Việt Nam, Chính stressed.

According to him, Việt Nam is striving to become a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030; and a developed, high-income country by 2045. To achieve the goals, Việt Nam has identified three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutions, human resources, and strategic infrastructure.

Therefore, the Vietnamese Government leader suggested foreign businesses and partners, including those from the Netherlands, support Việt Nam with capital for development investment, and in technology transfer and experience sharing, and high-quality human resources training.

On the cooperation principle of "harmonious benefits, shared risks", and "harmonisation of interests between people, businesses and the State", PM Chính asked Dutch investors to understand the Vietnamese Party and State’s policies to invest or expand investment in the nation, especially in the fields of agriculture, logistics, and green and digital transformation.

The Vietnamese Government was willing to share with enterprises, especially in difficult times, continue to reform administrative procedures, improve the investment environment, and perfect institutions and policies to suit the conditions and interests of all parties, he added.

At the forum, PM Chính and delegates witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Dutch businesses and partners.

Also on December 12, the Vietnamese leader had a working session with representatives from the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV) and the Netherlands-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) and received leaders of several leading Dutch groups.

Meeting Joost Vrancken Peeters, President of the DBAV and the NVCC, Chính appreciated the role of the two associations in promoting Dutch investments in Việt Nam, and helping Vietnamese businesses participate in regional and global supply chains.

The Vietnamese Government pledged to create favourable conditions for and support Dutch firms to do long-term business and investment in the country, thus contributing to promoting the bilateral economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister also received leading officials of Harvest Waste, De Heus, Nedspice, and Climate Fund Manager. — VNS