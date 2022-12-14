New Educational and Career Advancement Website Launches for Dermatology Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners
The PA/NP Emerge program is available for PAs and NPs as an online resource to support this community in providing the highest quality patient care.
This site offers educational content that will help patients immediately. The material shown here will be valuable to anyone taking care of dermatology patients”VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology (FRED) has launched PA/NP Emerge panpemerge.com, a new resource designed to promote education and career advancement for Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners in the field of dermatology.
— Mark Lebwohl, MD
FRED interacts continuously with dermatology PAs and NPs across their ecosystem of conferences and digital educational initiatives. Realizing the growing need to provide educational content and mentorship specifically for this community, FRED developed PA/NP Emerge.
PA/NP Emerge will support healthcare professionals by providing a video-based curriculum designed by a steering committee of leading PAs and NPs in the field. New content will be released monthly and will include up-to-date information, tips, and pearls.
Some of the topics include:
- Patient advocacy
- Practice management
- Office dynamics
- Career development
- Medical dermatology
- Aesthetics
- Personal development
- Job selection and interview skills
- Industry relationships
“This site offers educational content that will help patients immediately. The material shown here will be valuable to anyone taking care of dermatology patients,” said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Dean for Clinical Therapeutics and Waldman Professor and Chairman at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, and Co-director of the Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology.
Nina Copeland, APN, FNP-C, a member of the PA/NP Emerge Steering Committee noted, “The PA/NP Emerge website is going to be a go-to resource for my fellow dermatology NP and PA colleagues. The education and support provided is invaluable to our profession. New content will be updated on a regular basis making it a great place to stay current in the ever-evolving specialty of dermatology.”
The PA/NP Emerge program is available for NPs and PAs as a support tool and resource that will aid this community in providing the highest quality of care to patients. Visit panpemerge.com to learn more.
PA/NP Emerge is supported by Bristol Myers Squibb, who is committed to advancing the careers of PAs and NPs in the field of dermatology.
About The Foundation for Research and Education for Dermatology
The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology is a market leader in dermatology education and pharmaceutical marketing solutions with offerings that span across multiple engagement channels including onsite events and digital content. FRED’s programming reaches over 16,000 dermatology healthcare professionals that include board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners, and other dermatology-affiliated providers.
This purpose-driven organization creates experiences that both change behavior and enhance confidence. Over the last 20 years and counting, FRED has produced the premier educational events, the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii®, conferences for dermatology residents, virtual learning and content through the fallclinical.health website, the digital peer-reviewed journal SKIN: the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, and other leading educational and promotional digital initiatives including the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds™ webinar series, Derms and Conditions™ podcast, and the Skin to Skin™ eNewsletter. In addition, FRED offers marketing, education, and other engagement services for the life science industry.
For more information, please contact Susan Lorenz at susanl@fred.health.
Alex Coletta
National Society for Cutaneous Medicine
+1 212-684-4542
email us here