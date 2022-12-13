Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B2005696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East – Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2937 Christian Hill Road, Bethel, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Fatal fire investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered inside their home in Bethel following a fire early Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022.

 

The fire was reported at 5:23 a.m. at 2937 Christian Hill Road. Upon arrival, responding fire crews found the two-story brick home with an addition on the back fully engulfed. During their efforts to battle the blaze, firefighters located the bodies of the victims, a man and a woman in their 70s.

 

Fire officials requested the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit respond to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. Initial investigation indicates the fire is not suspicious.

 

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to perform the death investigation. The bodies of the victims will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. Their identities are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

 

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Bethel, Barnard and South Royalton fire departments and White River Valley Ambulance.

 

The investigation into this incident is continuing, and no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the case proceeds.

 

- 30 -

 

