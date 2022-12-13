EPH Acquires Second Multifamily Portfolio in Little Rock, AR

Submit Release
The $17.35M, 63 unit portfolio is comprised of two mixed-use properties (Main St Lofts and Mulberry Flats) and one historic tax credit rehab project (MM Cohn)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPH has acquired three more properties in Little Rock, Arkansas. This brings their total multifamily portfolio to 244 units across 9 buildings. The acquisition of the MM Cohn building, creates the potential for another 46 units once the rehab project is completed. This is the third acquisition EPH has made in this market following their purchase of a 122 unit, five property portfolio in September (Little Rock 5 Portfolio) and the purchase of 59 unit, MacArthur commons in February.

Excerpt from the EPH Q3 2022 Investor Update:

"By maintaining our activity, our hope is to uncover off market opportunities, which is how we have built a substantial portion of our portfolio. If there is a period of distress in the capital or debt markets which ends up impacting commercial real estate, we plan to take full advantage of that as we did during Covid or following The Great Recession. This may mean buying properties with cash and then adding financing once the Fed decreases rates and becomes more dovish. The length of this window could be short-lived as the Fed has proven to be very reactionary with their pivots and the economy is much stronger than in previous cycles."

