Mining Company Estimates $800 Million in Gold and Precious Metals; January Launch of Dedicated NFT Website; Stock: AABB

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mining Company Estimates $800 Million in Gold and Precious Metals; Launch of Dedicated NFT Website for January Release: Asia Broadband Inc. $AABB Launches GoldenBaboons.com Website In Preparation for the Gold-Backed NFT Baboons Collection Release in January Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. GoldenBaboons.com Website Launched Leading up to Gold-Backed NFT Collection Release in January. Latest Ore Report Confirms Over $800 Million Gold & Silver Value in Mexico. Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution Called PayAABB.com.Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. AABB utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience, and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders.Additionally, AABB has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABB Exchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a worldwide standard of exchange that is stable, secured, and trusted with gold backing while having the added benefit of demand-based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies. Launch of GoldenBaboons.com Website in Preparation for Gold-Backed NFT Baboons Collection Release in JanuaryOn December 13th AABB announced the website launch and registration for the Company's recently created proprietary Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") collection, titled "Golden Baboons Mining Club". Visit the AABB NFT website at: https://goldenbaboons.com/ The Golden Baboons Mining Club (GBMC) is to be the initial NFT collection from AABB and it is gold-backed like the Company's AABBG token. The website provides more information on the project and has a sign-up feature to register for the upcoming first-mint release of NFTs in January. Also, for merchandise lovers, there are new innovative logo designs to purchase GBMC apparel to support the project. In addition, the site hosts a sample gallery of Golden Baboons NFTs and the "Lore" detailing the originating story of the character Ahbibi and the Golden Baboons. In celebration of the GBMC story and collection, the site hosts a captivating hip-hop theme song titled "Join the GBMC". The track was produced by musical artist Brandyn Burnette, who has over 100 million internet streams.Since the NFT project was announced last month, AABB has opened a discussion forum on DISCORD and has been active on Twitter. Shareholders, token holders, and followers of AABB can now stay current on the most recent NFT project developments by following our newly created Twitter account at: https://twitter.com/GoldenBaboons The AABB Golden Baboons NFT team will hold many question-and-answer (Q&A) spaces on Twitter both before and after the minting of the GBMC collection, so that prospective holders can understand the process, interact and stay informed. Several key aspects of a successful NFT project are community and utility, which already exist with the GBMC. The project is building a strong preliminary momentum based on the early interest and passion for the GBMC of those within the AABB community. Additionally, there is a unique utility to the GBMC with the backing of the Company's physical gold.The NFT market in 2021 realized explosive growth and is estimated to have reached over $40 billion. Furthermore, the growth trend is projected to continue long-term, as NFTs are expected to become increasingly integrated with the general public and accepted by the investment community for their proven authentic and unique properties. Evaluation Estimates Over $800 Million Gold & Silver Value in MexicoOn December 6th AABB announced that it has recently completed a historic and long-term processing and production agreement for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Las Jimenez, Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico, that is being filed with the Mexican Mining Registry (DGM). The agreement allows AABB exclusivity to purchase the 4 million-ton ore stockpile at an economically feasible price point. A recent evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $ 800 million in total gold and silver value.Under the terms of the agreement with local landowners, AABB is expediting the construction of a new processing mill in close proximity to the ore stockpile location. Currently, the mill site property acquisition is under negotiation and is expected to be completed before year-end. This strategic property acquisition will allow for a planned expansion upgrade to the mill to produce 1,000 ton per day (tpd) and provides access to water and electricity. Furthermore, the Company’s other property interests are economically located near the mill site to process additional ore supplies. The stockpile processing project is the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase AABB physical gold holdings.The new processing facility is budgeted for a $3 million built-out cost and is initially planned to have a 200 tpd processing capacity. At this initial processing level, the mill is estimated to generate over $11 million in revenue annually. AABB will be expediting the mill expansion installation to increase the processing capacity to 1,000 tpd, once the initial processing level of the mill has been established. AABB Mining Growth Initiative Set to Double Net Assets to $200 Million By 2024On November 3rd AABB announced the Company is on track with its mining operations expansion initiative to realize substantially expanded production in 2023 and into the forthcoming years. Recent and planned acquisitions and additional processing facilities have laid the foundation to progress rapidly on a path of organic growth. Furthermore, as the Company continues to execute its business plans and increase revenues and net assets, management anticipates the market will acknowledge the share value in AABB. A major announcement supporting the Company’s path to growth is expected in the coming weeks.In addition to the growth of its mining business segment, AABB is currently broadening its digital asset division with significant additions and enhancements to improve product functionality, efficiency, and feasibility. These upgrade, expansion and development events are expected to be rolled-out and announced as they become available shortly. AABB Completes Third Quarter Production and Continues Expansion at Gold Mine Project in MexicoOn October 12th AABB announced that the Company has recently completed a full quarter of production at its Tequila Gold Mine Project in the Tequila region of Mexico. The production revenue for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2022, is in the process of being finalized and will be published in the coming weeks. AABB is expecting the 3rd quarter production revenue to exceed the level recorded in the 2nd quarter, as the production facilities expansion is ongoing.The Tequila production facilities upgrade program continues to progress towards an additional 50 tons per day (tpd) production capacity. After the facility's retrofit is complete, the mill capacity will be 100 tpd and double the current processing limit of 50 tpd.In addition to the production increase from the mill retrofit, AABB is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation next year. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the larger scale facilities will have significantly increased throughput and metals extraction. 