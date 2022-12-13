Credential from Professional Coaching Association Connects Clients to Coaches with Superior Skills
Dr. Twanna Carter recently earned the prestigious designation of Professional Certified Coach by the International Coaching Federation (ICF)
Can't thank Twanna enough for walking with me while I made some of the most difficult decisions. She held me accountable to the things I identified as important. She helped me remember who I am.”BOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Twanna Carter recently earned the prestigious designation of Professional Certified Coach by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
— E.F., Vice President
ICF is the leading global organization with 35,000-plus professional personal and business coaches and offers the only independent and internationally recognized coach credentialing program. By earning a PCC credential, Dr. Twanna Carter has made a solid commitment to the profession of coaching.
Coaching is partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. Coaches work with clients in many areas, including business, career, finance, health, and relationships.
Coaching credentials offered by ICF benefit both coaches and consumers. By acquiring an ICF Credential, consumers know that a coach is creditable and has proper coaching experience. ICF-Credentialed coaches meet the highest professional standards and adhere to a strong code of ethics. ICF-Credentialed coaches must meet several requirements including obtaining a minimum number of coaching experience and coach-specific training hours. In addition, coaches who apply for a credential are assessed in their coaching standards and competence both orally and in writing by experienced, independent assessors under strict examination conditions.
As a career coach, Dr. Carter works with busy women executives plagued with self-criticism, impostor syndrome, stress, and doubt to alleviate their limiting beliefs so that they can find peace of mind and fully focus on excelling in their careers.
Rather than coaching the symptoms, Dr. Carter states that she leverages her Mental Fitness training so that clients identify their saboteurs and resolve the limiting beliefs that threaten to sabotage their lives. She offers a 7-week Mental Fitness program as a foundational work with clients because clients see immediate results and are better prepared for future challenges. Research has shown this to be a critical success factor for establishing lasting new positive habits of the mind. It all starts with clients identifying their saboteurs by taking the Saboteur assessment.
Twanna Carter, PhD
Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC
+1 410-914-7749
twanna@twannacarter.com