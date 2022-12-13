Submit Release
Findings for Recovery of $1,806 Issued Against Former West Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Over Late Fees

Columbus – Findings for recovery of $1,806 were issued Tuesday against the former Clerk-Treasurer for the Village of West Alexandria in Preble County over penalties from late payments, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The late fees and interest charges that resulted from Wendy Chesney’s actions served no proper public purpose and could have been avoided if bills and employee withholdings were paid on time.

During a review of West Alexandria’s financial activities for 2019, auditors determined that late payments resulted in penalties, fees, and interest charges on various credit cards and for services provided to the Village. 

Additionally, payroll withholdings were not timely submitted to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, and the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund.

A complete copy of the 2019 audit for West Alexandria is available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

