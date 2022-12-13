Findings for Recovery of $1,806 Issued Against Former West Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Over Late Fees

Columbus – Findings for recovery of $1,806 were issued Tuesday against the former Clerk-Treasurer for the Village of West Alexandria in Preble County over penalties from late payments, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The late fees and interest charges that resulted from Wendy Chesney’s actions served no proper public purpose and could have been avoided if bills and employee withholdings were paid on time.

During a review of West Alexandria’s financial activities for 2019, auditors determined that late payments resulted in penalties, fees, and interest charges on various credit cards and for services provided to the Village.

Additionally, payroll withholdings were not timely submitted to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, and the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund.

A complete copy of the 2019 audit for West Alexandria is available online.

