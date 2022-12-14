Artist Tristan Eaton Invents His Own Currency Backed By The Value Of A Painting
Artist Transforms Art Into Physical Bills Subverting Crypto With “Slices”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary artist and disruptor Tristan Eaton explores money, art, and artist sovereignty in his latest work, Slices. Using his 192” x 96” painting “Apocalipstick 2022,” appraised at $75,000, he is releasing a series of small fine art prints that each represent ownership of 1/1000th of the painting. With this, the painting is fractionalized into a currency called Slices which can be redeemed for for Eaton and Dead Press physical goods, at which point the bills will be resold on his site and effectively put back into circulation.
“I wanted to create money that looks like art and art that acts like money. This is not crypto, it’s physical. Money is powerful, scary and polarizing. It’s taboo to talk about and it controls all of our lives. This makes it ripe for artistic dissection and introspection. Slices seeks to take back control of the money in our lives and make it social and beautiful.”
With a rich history of culture-jamming in his alter-ego Trustocorp that made headlines with fake street signs across the US and fake products in grocery stores, Eaton is now taking the social currency of his extremely popular Fine Art Prints and turning them into actual currency with social perks and utility. This gamified project takes advantage of Eaton’s in-house print studio Dead Press to challenge ingrained ideas about commodification.
The value of Slices is determined by the current appraisal of the painting, and therefore subject to change just as we see inflation and deflation in the market. Currently, each slice is valued at $75. On December 14th at 3pm PST the affordable, egalitarian, experimental approach to printmaking goes live, ushering in a new era.
About Tristan Eaton
Ambitious from a young age, Tristan Eaton began designing toys for Fisher Price at 18--well before graduating from his alma mater, the School of Visual Arts in New York--and co-founding the legendary KidRobot. There, he created two of its most iconic designs, the Dunny and Munny, solidifying himself as one of the founders of the designer toy movement carried forth by contemporary pop artists such as KAWS today. Shortly after KidRobot, Eaton founded Thunderdog Studios, where he created original art and design work for major clients like Nike, Universal and luxury watch brand Hublot among many others. His highly sought after style and work ethic in the field continues to inspire confidence in his clients and admiration among his peers while he blurs the lines between commercial and fine art.
Eaton is perhaps best known for his large scale public murals, found throughout the world from New York to Paris to Shanghai, which he executes in freehand spray paint; a technical and personal nod to his own history and respect for graffiti culture, while honoring traditional painting and muralism with his thoughtful and dynamic subject matter and compositions. From the monster paintings on the Universal Backlot Tour to his recent mural in historic Deep Ellum, Texas, Tristan Eaton creates dynamic and engaging work on a large scale.
All of these experiences become touchstones in Eaton's fine art practice where techniques new and old meet unusual and innovative ideas paired with an assortment of methods and materials both traditional and modern, all of which find a home and harmony in his work. For more information, visit http://www.tristaneaton.com
Heidi D Johnson
Hijinx Arts PR
+1 3232047246
heidi@hijinxarts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
SLICES by artist Tristan Eaton