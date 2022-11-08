SONY PICTURES ANIMATION TAKES THE STAGE AT DESIGNERCON 2022
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (2023) - Film frame featuring Miles Morales, credit Sony Pictures Animation.
Sony Pictures Animation Brings All-Star Programming to the Designer Toy Convention at the Anaheim Convention CenterANAHEIM, CA, US, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SONY PICTURES ANIMATION TAKES THE STAGE AT DESIGNERCON 2022
Sony Pictures Animation Brings All-Star Programming to the Designer Toy Convention at the Anaheim Convention Center
CONVENTION DATES
November 18 - 20, 2022
Anaheim Convention Center
http://www.designercon.com
Over the last 17 years, DesignerCon has proven their dedication to their community, emphasizing the pursuit of and appreciation for art toys. Filling the convention center with collectibles, experiences, and live entertainment, DCON has become a holistic experience. Thanks to Sony Pictures Animation, they are able to offer attendees–both fans and artists–added value. In celebration of 20 years of Sony Pictures Animation, the studio returns to DesignerCon with a branded stage and programming schedule featuring exclusive, interactive presentations and panels.
The plethora of entertainment will be hosted by Mark Brickey from Adventures In Design, spanning everything from Q&As to games. In an epic display of animation skills, storyboard artists from Sony Pictures Animation will compete against one another in a live Storyboard Duel to create the best story frames in a race against the clock. Join Alicia Chan (Story Artist, K-Pop: Demon Hunters), Guillermo Martinez (Head of Story, The Mitchells vs. The Machines), Octavio Rodriguez (Head of Story, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Lauren Sassen (Story Artist, K-Pop: Demon Hunters) as they face off in a friendly duel.
Then, the games continue with Sony Animation: Picture This! Pictionary With the Pros, a cinematic take on every artist’s favorite childhood game - audience members will be called upon to suggest famous scenes from classic films, which the artists will then be challenged to quickly draw live onstage.
The growing prevalence of animation and its relevance as an entertainment medium will be the topic of discussion in the panel, Taking Animation Seriously. With the exciting and unprecedented wave of animation production in film and television, there’s plenty to discuss, highlighting animation as a medium for all ages, with panelists: Kevin Noel (SVP Creative, Sony Pictures Animation), Pav Grochola (FX Supervisor, Sony Pictures Imageworks) and Kurt Albrecht (Producer of the Academy Award®-nominated The Mitchells vs. the Machines).
Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson also joins the festivities for a highly anticipated one-on-one conversation, looking back on the studio’s 20 years, discussing her career path, what sets Sony Pictures Animation apart, and what the studio looks for in creative talent.
With exclusive interactive and informative programming set for Saturday, November 19th, the stage will surely be the place to be amidst the DCON frenzy.
About DesignerCon
Founded in 2005 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/ vinyl collectibles market and has grown to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art. The steady growth DesignerCon has enjoyed correlates with its popularity in today’s art nerd, geek culture; collectors and designer toy lovers alike wait through the night for new releases, pre-orders for new artist collaboration apparel are sold out within minutes, and artists use the convention as an opportunity to announce exclusive releases and collaborations. www.designercon.com
About Sony Pictures Animation
Sony Pictures Animation produces a variety of animated entertainment for audiences around the world. The studio's latest releases include the visually-groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," the musical adventure "Vivo" featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," the fourth installment in the beloved monster movie franchise.
The division is also behind hit film series such as "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" and "Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse," which received the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Up next for Sony Pictures Animation is the highly-anticipated sequel, "Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse," set for theatrical release in June 2023.
Sony Pictures Animation, which was founded in 2002, is a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group for Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.
Media Inquiries: Hijinx PR | Heidi Johnson | heidi@thinkhijinx.com | 323.204.7246
Heidi D Johnson
Hijinx Arts PR
heidi@hijinxarts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn