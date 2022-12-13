QualSights Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

The Chicago-based insights company appoints CMO Lori McInerney

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualSights, the fastest growing insights technology company in the United States, today announced Lori McInerney has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, bringing with her, more than 22 years of marketing, demand generation, PR, content and product marketing leadership to the QualSights team.

QualSights Founder and CEO Nihal Advani said McInerney has an extraordinary track record of success in building and scaling the go-to market function across several software B2B businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lori to QualSights," Advani said. "As an established marketing executive, Lori's wealth of knowledge, expertise, and go-to-market acumen will help scale the company across many areas and will further accelerate the growth of the business allowing us to deliver valuable insights to even more customers."

Prior to QualSights, McInerney served as Chief Marketing Officer at UPshow, a performance marketing platform for digital screens. There, McInerney executed the go-to-market strategy, including corporate marketing, content and SEO, product marketing, PR and events, inbound, customer intelligence and sales enablement functions into a demand generation engine focused on driving sales growth and revenue. Prior to her role at UPshow, McInerney was the CMO at Visibly, a digital ocular telemedicine platform. McInerney, who also spent more than a decade at CareerBuilder in a variety of marketing and sales leadership roles, has also successfully led the marketing and inbound functions for two other notable B2B software companies.



"I am so honored and excited to join QualSights and help further build a world-class go-to-market team to continue to be the fastest growing insights company in America delivering a more efficient and economical way to generate insights from consumers anywhere in the world," McInerney said. "This is such an exciting time to join QualSights and I look forward to helping accelerate growth and bring tremendous value to our customers and partners."

About QualSights

QualSights is an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights' patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.QualSights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Hadley Mayes

350536@email4pr.com

(949) 777-2486

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualsights-announces-new-chief-marketing-officer-301701608.html

SOURCE QualSights