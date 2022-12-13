Press Releases

12/13/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for the Tenth Anniversary of the Tragedy in Sandy Hook

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in remembrance of the twenty children and six adults who were killed ten years ago in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Governor Lamont said, “The tragedy that occurred on this date ten years ago is one of the worst in our state’s history. Our hearts will forever be with the twenty innocent and gentle young children whose lives were taken all too soon, and the six courageous and devoted educators who lost their lives in protection of the students they heroically guarded. I continue to pray for their families and friends that they are blessed with peace and love. In the days that followed this horrific tragedy, Connecticut witnessed an almost overwhelming outpouring of love and light from all over the world that sought to drive out the hate and darkness and replace it with kindness and humanity. It was a gentle reminder of the incredible amount of goodness that exists in the world. It is with a sense of urgency that I ask every person in Connecticut to honor those who lost their lives in this tragedy by performing unsolicited acts of kindness for others, bringing comfort and compassion to those who need it, and dedicating ourselves to being sources of love, healing, hope, and joy, not just on this anniversary, but every day. This is how we can heal, how we can grow, and how we can bring goodness into our communities.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “It has been ten years since the unimaginable tragedy at Sandy Hook. We will always remember the lives of the twenty young souls and the six incredible educators whose lives were taken far too soon. To the families and friends of those who were affected by that terrible day, I wish them comfort and peace, and I will continue to keep them in my prayers. It is up to us to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love. May the Newtown community be surrounded by love and support today and every day, as the hearts of our Connecticut communities are with them.”