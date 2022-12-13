International Entrepreneur Develops Proprietary Key Performance Indicators for Small Businesses in America
An international entrepreneur has developed proprietary key performance indicators for small businesses in America.SANTIAGO, CHILE, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Cardenas, a successful international entrepreneur with a background in business administration, has developed Cascading Indicators for the purpose of providing proprietary key performance indicators (KPIs) for small businesses in America. Ms. Cardenas has extensive experience in the corporate world, having worked for major international corporations such as Walmart.
Ms. Cardenas's proprietary KPIs are tailored to the specific needs of small businesses in America. They take into account the unique challenges and opportunities that these businesses face, and provide valuable guidance on how to overcome them. These new KPIs are designed to help small business owners track and monitor the key metrics that drive their businesses forward. By providing clear and actionable insights into the performance of a company, these KPIs can help business owners make informed decisions about how to grow and improve their operations.
With her deep understanding of the business world and her experience working with major international corporations, Ms. Cardenas is ideally positioned to help small business owners succeed. Her innovative approach to developing KPIs is a valuable resource for any entrepreneur looking to take their business to the next level.
In addition to the benefits for individual businesses, Ms. Cardenas envisions bringing significant macroeconomic benefits to the country as a whole. As small businesses in the United States thrive and grow, they create jobs and contribute to the overall health of the economy. This can help to drive economic growth and boost the country's competitiveness on the global stage. Overall, the use of KPIs by small businesses in the United States can provide a range of benefits at both the individual and national level. By helping business owners to track and monitor their performance, Ms. Cardenas and her proposed endeavor can play a crucial role in driving the success of small businesses and the broader economy.
