International Professional Proposes New Software Endeavor to assist in Employee Recruitment and Retention
Grow.Io HR Technology is a software subscription service that will focus on employee recruitment/retention in a completely innovative and revolutionary way.SANTIAGO, SANTIAGO, CHILE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a distinguished professional in human resources and commercial engineering, Gustavo Perez has dedicated his career to developing capable and quality employment teams. Directing the organization and coordination of affairs for major international corporations led Perez to the realization that many companies struggle with the costs and challenges in maintaining a workforce, especially given the changes that have taken place worldwide in employment expectations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With this background in mind, Perez has developed Grow.Io HR Technology, a software consultancy application dedicated to helping companies hire and retain existing employees through use of technology solutions. Specifically, the software application is tailored for the purpose of helping management/executive teams understand employee levels of engagement and wellness at work, including their physical and mental health, while providing a one-stop shop for recruiters, managers, employees, and collaborators to track employee-performance data in order to measure progress and improvement.
Perez possesses diverse academic and professional experience, which enhances his abilities to find top-tier business, design compensation packages that will motivate them to accept job offers and develop strategies to bring them long-term employment satisfaction. As an expert in people management, organizational development, and management analysis, Perez's business is poised to bring benefits generally not available to U.S. small business.
When asked what his preferred management style is, Perez discussed the value of an "open door policy." In his words, "the greatest value that an organization can provide for its employees is a sense of empowerment. The avoidance of unnecessary hierarchies and burdensome bureaucracies stifle creativity and job satisfaction. I want to Grow.Io to help companies place value where it really matters - on the people and on actual performance."
Perez envisions commencement of company operations in 2023.
