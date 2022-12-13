Tehama Delivers Secure Digital Work over IP for AWS

Unlock the Value of your AWS Investments and Accelerate Your Move to the Cloud AWS and Tehama: A Winning Combination for Today’s Hybrid Workforces Apply to Become a Partner

With the Tehama Carrier for Work™, Tehama Advantage Partners can accelerate their customers’ move to the cloud while unlocking the full value of AWS

...the flexibility of Tehama’s elastic consumption model means businesses can scale up or down their end user computing infrastructure without a monthly cost commitment...” — Mick Miralis, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Tehama.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, provider of the world’s first Carrier for Work™ is making it easier for businesses using Amazon Web Services (AWS) and delivering applications and infrastructure on the endpoint, to maximize the value of their AWS investments by accelerating the delivery of digital workspaces to their hybrid workforces through Tehama’s all-in-one platform.

“As a global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) using AWS, we are helping our Tehama Advantage partners to deliver even greater value to their customers when they leverage the Tehama Carrier for Work™ to deliver secure digital workspaces, combined with their customers’ existing AWS infrastructure,” said Mick Miralis, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Tehama. “By working with AWS, Tehama helps our partners optimize the hybrid work experience in a way that improves security, increases IT efficiencies, saves money and aligns costs with desired business outcomes. Further, the flexibility of Tehama’s elastic consumption model means businesses can scale up or down their end user computing infrastructure without a monthly cost commitment; aligning to the day to day needs of the Business”

Tehama revolutionizes how businesses connect to and transmit work through the Tehama Carrier for Work™, an all-in-one platform, to deliver work over IP. Tehama’s integrated solution approach not only delivers consistent security, audit, and networking for seamless hybrid workforce enablement across the business but also extends this approach to include Tehama VDI or Daas. Tehama’s ultra-low latency, high-performance solution featuring SOC 2 Type II end-user compute environments (either Windows or Linux), allows enterprises to launch secure cloud work environments for anyone, on any device - in under an hour. As a result, business outcomes can be expedited when end users are able to more quickly access their business-critical data and applications.

"Cloud Comrade has a proven track record of regional success in implementing cloud solutions and delivering digital transformation projects for our customers across the ASEAN region. As a Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network , we are excited to be combining the power of AWS with Tehama's Carrier for Work™ platform to deliver a true hybrid work experience for our customers,” said Andy Waroma, Co-Managing Director, Cloud Comrade.

He added, “With Tehama's innovative and all inclusive platform, we now eliminate much of the cost and complexity of moving our customers' business to the cloud and ensure they can maximize the benefits of an 'end-to-end' strategy for delivering work over IP, securely, at scale and with the most flexible licensing in the market today."

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built Carrier for Work™ allows organizations to create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere, anytime. Nothing else on the market today connects remote/hybrid workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

