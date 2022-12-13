Types of Kegerators for Homebrewing

This article will take a closer look at the different kinds of kegerators for homebrewing and some of the top homebrew options.

Choosing the right kegerator can make homebrew creations. How to choose the right one? Homebrew kegerators come in different types, meaning you must consider which works best for your needs. This article will take a closer look at the different kinds of kegerators for homebrewing and some of the top homebrew options.Types of Homebrew KegeratorsIn this section, we can look at the various kegerators we can buy for homebrewing.Mini KegeratorsThe mini kegerator is a smaller, less expensive option for home brewing. This can be a good option for those who don't have a lot of space. This is also a good option for people new to homebrewing who don't want to invest much money into a kegerator.Built-in KegeratorA built-in kegerator is specifically made to be built into the cabinetry, seamlessly fitting into the aesthetic of the space. This can be great if we have limited space elsewhere in the home but want a great kegerator. The downside of this option is that it tends to be more expensive, especially when considering the costs of professional installation.Freestanding KegeratorA freestanding kegerator is a more affordable option, but one that does require to have the space for it. There are plenty of options to choose from within this category, and some even give the flexibility of having it as a freestanding kegerator or a built-in.CommercialThis is the ideal option for us in a restaurant or business. However, you are a serious homebrewer with the money to spend. This can be the best option, as it offers durability and outstanding features to ensure quality homebrew beverages.Top Kegerators for HomebrewingHere are some top kegerators to choose from.1. Kegco 24" Single Tap Homebrew Kegerator This is a premium under-counter built-in kegerator that can ensure high-quality homebrews with every pour. The powerful compressor on this kegerator provides a constant temperature and unbeatable recovery.2. Kegco 24" Homebrew Dual Tap Commercial Kegerator With this option, we are getting a more affordable commercial-grade kegerator that can be used for residential and commercial locations. This is a dual-tap kegerator, meaning we can serve 2 different homebrews at any time.3. Kegco 15" Single Tap Home Kegerator This built-in kegerator is powered by the Allavino Tru-Vino Temperature control technology, ensuring that the homebrew is continuously poured at the perfect temperature. The digital controls make it easier to see the current temperature and make any necessary adjustments.ConclusionThere are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to homebrew kegerators. With the information in this article, we can see the different types of homebrew kegerators and some of the best options you can buy today.