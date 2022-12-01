How to Choose the Perfect Outdoor Kegerator
Choose the perfect outdoor kegerator for your needs and 3 great options. Having an entertaining outdoor space? Get an outdoor kegerator. Outdoor kegerators were built to withstand the elements better than indoor kegerators, which is why only outdoor kegerators should be used outside. This article will help us choose the perfect outdoor kegerator for our needs, as well as 3 great options.
Top Tips for Choosing an Outdoor Kegerator
Here are some things to look at when choosing an outdoor kegerator.
Stainless Steel
Kegerators with chrome may look nicer, but stainless steel is a more durable material to withstand the elements better.
How we Intend to Use It
Another essential thing to consider is how we intend to use the kegerator. Homebrewers require a smaller keg and need a particular setup to store. If you plan to have a lot of people over, you might want an option with multiple taps.
The Space
Does it need to save space by installing an under-counter kegerator? Does it need to have enough space for a freestanding kegerator? The amount of space that we have, as well as the type of space that we have, can impact the kind of kegerator that we choose.
Types of Beverages
Do you need an option that you can use a nitrogen tank? Do you only need a CO2 tank? If you are looking for versatility, we must make sure that we choose a kegerator with different tank options or a broad temperature range.
Best Outdoor Kegerators
This section will look at 3 great outdoor kegerator options to consider.
1. Kegco HK38SSU-2 24” Wide Dual Tap Outdoor Undercounter Kegerator with Kit
This outdoor kegerator allows us to have it as a built-in or freestanding kegerator that it can move around as we need. It is made from stainless steel, making it incredibly durable for outdoor use. It also has temperatures between 32- and 59 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it can hold various beverages at optimal temperatures.
2. Komos 24” Wide Outdoor Kegerator with Stainless Steel NukaTap Faucets
One thing that makes this kegerator stand out is that it is among the most durable outdoor kegerators on the market. Not only does it have a stainless steel exterior, but it also has a stainless steel interior and faucets. This ensures that the kegerator was built to last. It also has the most significant temperature range, between 28- and 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
3. Kegco 24” Wide Single Tap Outdoor Kegerator with Kit
Another option that offers versatility is this kegerator. Depending on what works best for the space, we can use it as a built-in or freestanding kegerator. The powerful compressor keeps the items at the perfect temperature no matter what the temperature is outside.
Conclusion
Once we get the perfect outdoor kegerator, we can transform how we entertain in our outside space. Make the place the perfect entertaining spot with the right outdoor kegerator. The advice here can be essential in helping pick out the kegerator that works best for our needs.
