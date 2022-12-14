"Dibs: A Grab and Go Art Show" - a one night only showcase of Chicago artists
Pop-up gallery features original art from more than 40 local artists. All pieces available for set price of $100. Proceeds benefit art non-profit The WasteShed.
The Seventh Corner Gallery aims to level the playing field for all artists. Though many of the pieces at 'Dibs' command much more, every piece is available is priced at only $100.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dibs: A Grab and Go Art Show" on Friday December 16, 2022 at 4222 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood gives the community an opportunity to own artwork created by well known and up-and-coming Chicago artists. All pieces, regardless of the artist, are priced at $100, encouraging attendees to call "dibs" on the pieces they want to purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The WasteShed Chicago, a creative reuse center in Chicago and Evanston that collects reusable art and school materials that would otherwise be thrown away and makes them available for teachers and artists at a low cost.
"Dibs: A Grab and Go Art Show" is a presented by Portage Park's Seventh Corner Gallery. The collective of artists works to promote Portage Park's burgeoning art community and celebrate emerging artists. Their pop-up exhibits throughout the neighborhood showcase all types of art, with an emphasis on illustrative designs and street art.
"We're excited for 'Dibs' to introduce the community to the some of Portage Park's talented artists," says The Seventh Corner Gallery co-founder and artist Tim Seeley.
The Seventh Corner Gallery collective is spearheaded by apparel designer Anthony Hall (he/him/his), cartoonist Tim Seeley (he/him/his), painter Steve Seeley (he/him/his), painter Paola Seeley (she/her/hers), and artist and designer Shawn Smith (he/him/his). Each member of the gallery collective uses their unique experiences to introduce the community to the diverse art scene in their own neighborhood. Past pop-up galleries have drawn attention to local businesses and contributed to the neighborhood's economy.
