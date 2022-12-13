Submit Release
WIS Accountancy accredited as CIMA Training Quality Partners

LONDON, UK, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIS Accountancy, a leading provider of professional accounting services, has been awarded the prestigious Training Quality Partner (TQP) accreditation by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). The TQP accreditation recognises the high quality of training and development provided by WIS Accountancy to its employees.

Suneth Silva, one of the directors at WIS Accountancy, said: “We are thrilled to receive the TQP accreditation from CIMA. We are committed to providing our employees with the best possible training and development opportunities at WIS Accountancy. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication.”

The partnership with CIMA allows WIS Accountancy to provide their staff access to a wide range of resources and support, including training and development opportunities for their team and access to CIMA’s extensive network of experts and professionals.

Avishka Peiris, a CIMA past finalist who has completed training with WIS Accountancy, said: “The training and support provided by WIS Accountancy has been invaluable in my professional development. The CIMA qualification has given me a strong foundation in management accounting, and I have been able to apply the skills and knowledge I have gained in the workplace.”

Pasan Fernando, another CIMA past finalist who has trained with WIS Accountancy, added: “CIMA has been a great asset in my career. The qualification has helped me advance in my current role, and I have contributed more effectively to my organisation's success. I highly recommend WIS Accountancy as a training provider for anyone looking to grow further with their accountancy career.”

WIS Accountancy is dedicated to providing its clients with the highest service and expertise. Their team of experienced professionals are trained in the latest accounting techniques and uses cutting-edge technology to ensure that their clients receive the most accurate and reliable advice.

The partnership with CIMA is a testament to WIS Accountancy’s commitment to delivering superior accounting services to its clients. They are confident that this partnership will enable them to continue providing their clients with the highest service and support. They look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Wijay Kanagasundaram
WIS Accountancy Limited
+44 20 3011 1898
email us here

