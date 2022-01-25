WIS Accountancy Achieves Coveted Xero Gold Partner Status

WIS LOGO XERO GOLD wis founders wijay Ifthikar Suneth

London based accountants WIS Accountancy, have been awarded the coveted status of Xero Gold Partner.

Our new status as Xero Gold Partners acknowledges the knowledge and expertise of our team, and reflects the first-class service we offer to all our clients. Their success is our success.” — Wijay Kanagasundaram

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London based accountants WIS Accountancy, have been awarded the coveted status of Xero Gold Partner. The business was established in 2009 and has achieved year-on-year growth of 20% since 2015. A fundamental element of their success has been the adoption and use of Xero accounting software.

Cloud-based accounting software platform Xero was founded in New Zealand in 2006, since when it has expanded globally to have over three million subscribers. It aims to simplify everyday business tasks and offers a number of advantages to small firms. Xero allows business owners to protect their data, which keeps the business safe; to get paid faster, which boosts cash flow; and to understand their financial position in real time, which aids decision-making.

WIS Accountancy co-founder and director, Wijay Kanagasundaram, said: ‘We’ve long championed Xero accounting software. Our new status as Xero Gold Partners acknowledges the knowledge and expertise of our team, and reflects the first-class service we offer to all our clients. Their success is our success.’

While accountancy is the core competency of the WIS team, it’s not the only string to their bow. The company has expanded the range of services offered in direct response to the needs of their customers.

Kanagasundaram said: ‘As well as our own highly experienced and qualified team, we have an extensive network of other professionals who we work with, and who provide specialist expertise. This includes lawyers, chartered marketers, IT professionals and management consultants. We are proud to be the first port of call when our clients need help and we value our trusted adviser status.’

A unique feature of the service offered by WIS Accountancy is fixed price agreements. Once a customer’s needs have been established, they are provided with a guaranteed, fully inclusive price. This affords peace of mind and means no surprise bills land on a business owner’s desk.

Kanagasundaram added: ’Our ultimate goal is to take our products to all our clients in an affordable manner, and our paperless and completely digital operations allow us to do just that. Being a Xero Gold Partner is an important part of that vision and we are immensely proud of that achievement.’

Fellow founder of WIS, Ifthikar Mohamed, said: 'Xero is known for its modern approach to financial management through integration with over thousands of external applications via the marketplace, which helps clients tremendously'.

Suneth Silva, who co-founded WIS with Wijay and Ifthikar, was one of the first to get Xero Certifications in the firm when they adapted Xero nearly seven years ago. Suneth said, 'I still remember visiting Xero office in Xero Head office in Milton Keynes for my initial training. I was impressed by the quality of training and the product. They keep innovating and improving, which helps us focus on servicing our customers more than fixing software issues".

About WIS Accountancy Ltd: Based in London, with branch offices in Berkshire, Middlesex and Essex, WIS Accountancy is a modern and dynamic firm of chartered accountants providing a comprehensive range of services for small businesses, landlords, contractors and freelancers, including accountancy, taxation, business-start up and consultation.

For more information, please visit https://wisaccountancy.co.uk

About Xero: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over three million subscribers, globally. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

