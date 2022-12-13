DelphianLogic Wins Gold at 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leader in developing innovative learning solutions, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Content Management Technology (CMT) category, along with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AG. DelphianLogic’s win was announced on December 8, 2022. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

DelphianLogic, along with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AG, won the gold award under the Best Advance in Content Management Technology (CMT) category for the Learning Content Lifecycle Management (LCLM) application. Designed and developed specifically for Roche, the Learning Content Lifecycle Management (LCLM) application is a first-of-its-kind cloud-based platform that automates the task of managing, governing, maintaining and tracking all of the organisation’s learning content assets across their entire lifecycle, thereby increasing their shelf life and the organisation’s returns on their content investments.

“2022 has been nothing short of extraordinary. This win follows our 8 impressive wins at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence awards earlier in 2022. I have no doubt there are more to come.” said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO of DelphianLogic.

“From our research, we know that more than half of organisations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in,” added Brandon Hall Group, Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:

Product: What is the product’s breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honoured at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We are honoured to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organisations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”

About DelphianLogic

With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1800 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, Winner of multiple Brandon Hall Awards for Excellence in HCM and part of Training Industry’s Top 20 WatchList for Learning Services, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.

Their comprehensive offerings cover the end-to-end learning life cycle, including custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people’s potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organisations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)