The 44th Cairo International Film Festival Opens as Egypt’s Film Production Continues to Grow
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 44th Cairo International Film Festival debuted on the 13th of November. It will end on
the 22nd, marking it as an insightful, exciting and innovative festival inviting many filmmakers
to share their art.
Allocating an extensive list of awards and giving credit to many talented writers, actors and
directors, the film festival is shining a spotlight on the art of filmmaking and how it positively
impacts African and Arab countries wanting to make their artistic mark on the world.
With so much hard work and dedication happening behind the scenes to prepare, the film
festival will impact the state of filmmaking in Egypt and Africa. With some African countries
struggling to improve the state of their film industry, this film festival can bring attention to the
true talent in a continent rich with important and culturally relevant stories.
Lights, Camera, Action- The Story of the Cairo International Film Festival.
The Cairo International Film Festival is held annually in the Cairo Opera House. Boasting
glamorous aesthetics and top-quality production values, the film festival is up there with the
likes of the Golden Globes or the Oscars. Dazzling and extravagant, the film festival
highlights the dramatics and style that fits with the industry and the art of film.
Beyond aesthetics, the film festival is also significant for arts and culture, as it gives credit to
filmmakers who have put their heart and soul into their movies. Established in 1976, the film
festival has been a long-running tradition, enhancing the state of the film industry in Cairo.
The International Federation of Film Producers Associations for Arab and African films
accepts this film festival. Egypt was considered a golden age of cinema from the 1940s to
the 1960s. At one point, the Egyptian film and production industry was one of the largest in
the world.
The cinema of Egypt became a central filmmaking hub, so it is fitting that the capital held
and created the Cairo International Film Festival. At first, the festival featured one hundred
films from thirty0three different countries, incorporating local and international movies. These
numbers have significantly increased, and the festival continues to grow yearly.
The 44th International Film Festival
The 44th international film festival invited a large pool of talent worldwide. Egyptian and Arab
celebrities showed off their glamorous side as they strolled the red carpet, ready to
showcase what they have been working on.
While the festival faces some challenges due to economic restraints and the FIFA World
Cup that is taking place, the festival is still moving forward in style.
The festival aims to promote the unheard voices of talented individuals in the African and
Arab world. As the film industry is struggling in those sectors, the film festival can help shine
a spotlight on those who have remarkable ideas and films but are struggling to gain
international recognition.
The festival has an impressive list of ninety-seven films from different countries. One of the
most exciting pieces of news is that Naomi Kawase, an acclaimed Japanese director, will be
president of the international jury responsible for judging and allocating awards.
This festival has a lot of hard work and effort put into it. It will help maintain the top-quality of
Egypt's film industry whilst also pushing boundaries and opening people's eyes to the
endless possibilities other African countries have.
Egypt’s Potential For Filmmakers
For a long-time, Egypt has allowed local talent to flourish. Known for its unique artistic style,
Egypt has produced thousands of films that have been internationally recognised. Alongside
the local skills, Egypt has opened its doors, allowing filmmakers worldwide to benefit from
the prosperous African country.
There are many benefits to filming in Egypt. Because the country is constantly developing
their film production sector, it is well-equipped with the best technology and camera needed,
and international filmmakers will not need to worry about bringing any equipment over.
Alongside a talented production crew that is readily available and top-of-the-line equipment,
Egypt’s varied locations and predictable weather make filming conditions all the more
accessible, ensuring a productive shoot.
Connecting With Egypt
One of the best ways for international filmmakers to ensure they reap all of the benefits from
working in Egypt is by working with a company such as African Fixer. This film fixer
production company connects international filmmakers with the best production crew in the
specified country whilst also organisation travel permits, accommodation and more.
African Fixer has had much experience helping filmmakers in Egypt, producing adverts and
films. Egypt is still growing and thriving, as it is dedicated to improving its film industry's
state, resulting in positive overall productions.
Durand Le Sueur
African Fixer
+27 72 382 2681
durand@africanfixer.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Chicken Licken Egypt