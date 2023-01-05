The 44th Cairo International Film Festival Opens as Egypt’s Film Production Continues to Grow

African Fixer Film and Stills Production Egypt Cairo City

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 44th Cairo International Film Festival debuted on the 13th of November. It will end on

the 22nd, marking it as an insightful, exciting and innovative festival inviting many filmmakers

to share their art.

Allocating an extensive list of awards and giving credit to many talented writers, actors and

directors, the film festival is shining a spotlight on the art of filmmaking and how it positively

impacts African and Arab countries wanting to make their artistic mark on the world.

With so much hard work and dedication happening behind the scenes to prepare, the film

festival will impact the state of filmmaking in Egypt and Africa. With some African countries

struggling to improve the state of their film industry, this film festival can bring attention to the

true talent in a continent rich with important and culturally relevant stories.

Lights, Camera, Action- The Story of the Cairo International Film Festival.

The Cairo International Film Festival is held annually in the Cairo Opera House. Boasting

glamorous aesthetics and top-quality production values, the film festival is up there with the

likes of the Golden Globes or the Oscars. Dazzling and extravagant, the film festival

highlights the dramatics and style that fits with the industry and the art of film.

Beyond aesthetics, the film festival is also significant for arts and culture, as it gives credit to

filmmakers who have put their heart and soul into their movies. Established in 1976, the film

festival has been a long-running tradition, enhancing the state of the film industry in Cairo.

The International Federation of Film Producers Associations for Arab and African films

accepts this film festival. Egypt was considered a golden age of cinema from the 1940s to

the 1960s. At one point, the Egyptian film and production industry was one of the largest in

the world.

The cinema of Egypt became a central filmmaking hub, so it is fitting that the capital held

and created the Cairo International Film Festival. At first, the festival featured one hundred

films from thirty0three different countries, incorporating local and international movies. These

numbers have significantly increased, and the festival continues to grow yearly.

The 44th International Film Festival

The 44th international film festival invited a large pool of talent worldwide. Egyptian and Arab

celebrities showed off their glamorous side as they strolled the red carpet, ready to

showcase what they have been working on.

While the festival faces some challenges due to economic restraints and the FIFA World

Cup that is taking place, the festival is still moving forward in style.

The festival aims to promote the unheard voices of talented individuals in the African and

Arab world. As the film industry is struggling in those sectors, the film festival can help shine

a spotlight on those who have remarkable ideas and films but are struggling to gain

international recognition.

The festival has an impressive list of ninety-seven films from different countries. One of the

most exciting pieces of news is that Naomi Kawase, an acclaimed Japanese director, will be

president of the international jury responsible for judging and allocating awards.

This festival has a lot of hard work and effort put into it. It will help maintain the top-quality of

Egypt's film industry whilst also pushing boundaries and opening people's eyes to the

endless possibilities other African countries have.

Egypt’s Potential For Filmmakers

For a long-time, Egypt has allowed local talent to flourish. Known for its unique artistic style,

Egypt has produced thousands of films that have been internationally recognised. Alongside

the local skills, Egypt has opened its doors, allowing filmmakers worldwide to benefit from

the prosperous African country.

There are many benefits to filming in Egypt. Because the country is constantly developing

their film production sector, it is well-equipped with the best technology and camera needed,

and international filmmakers will not need to worry about bringing any equipment over.

Alongside a talented production crew that is readily available and top-of-the-line equipment,

Egypt’s varied locations and predictable weather make filming conditions all the more

accessible, ensuring a productive shoot.

Connecting With Egypt

One of the best ways for international filmmakers to ensure they reap all of the benefits from

working in Egypt is by working with a company such as African Fixer. This film fixer

production company connects international filmmakers with the best production crew in the

specified country whilst also organisation travel permits, accommodation and more.

African Fixer has had much experience helping filmmakers in Egypt, producing adverts and

films. Egypt is still growing and thriving, as it is dedicated to improving its film industry's

state, resulting in positive overall productions.

Chicken Licken Egypt