How Kenyan Cinema Helps Create a Cultural Understanding Through Film Production and Storytelling
Cultural Understanding Through Film Production and Storytelling
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond the mere entertainment value, film and television hold the power to captivate
audiences through insightful and potent storytelling that can teach. Depending on who is
responsible for the production, a film can have an important message that can be spread
across the world.
This is why African cinema and film production is so important. African countries such as
Kenya have important stories to tell about complex histories, cultures and how people move
forward after difficult times.
The problem is that many African countries need more resources to uphold their film
industry. But, as the film industry has the opportunity to grow the country through relevant
stories that can be shared internationally, countries such as Kenya find a way to ensure film
production prevails.
The Kenyan Film Industry
For a long time, East African countries such as Kenya had little to no experience when it
came to film production. Even after colonial independence, cinema was considered a foreign
and Western concept.
However, television and film slowly made their way to people in the country, and more
people had access. From the 1980s onwards, Kenya slowly grew in popularity in the eyes of
filmmakers, as international directors favoured the country as a perfect filming location.
Kenyans began to receive much more global recognition thanks to older films such as The
Human Factor and The Color Purple, an acclaimed American film by Steven Spielberg.
Thanks to this, Kenyans were inspired to produce films that could tell culturally relevant and
vital stories.
Film Production in Kenya
The Kenyan government has put in the effort to grow the local film industry which welcomes
international filmmakers whilst paving the way for local filmmakers to thrive. With a good
variety of production companies, Kenya has put many resources into their crew, technology
and facilities to create an impressive list of production and post-production companies for
film and television.
Covering camera equipment, lighting, editing, visual effects and more, Kenya can cater to
the needs of local and international filmmakers who need to create art through the medium
of film. Companies such as ProKraft Africa and Blue Sky Films Africa offer such services,
boosting the quality of film production in the country.
Connecting International Filmmakers
International filmmakers choose Kenya for its exotic shooting locations, qualified production
teams and overall positive atmosphere in the film industry. The Kenyan film industry and
international filmmakers must establish good relationships to achieve the best results.
Companies like African Fixer connect international filmmakers with production teams and set
locations in countries like Kenya. Global filmmakers have an easier time travelling to Kenya,
receiving support at every step.
Such a streamlined process allows the Kenyan film and production industry to grow further,
giving local filmmakers more opportunities to develop their ideas through film.
The Impact of Kenyan Cinema
Thanks to meaningful and impactful messages, Kenyan films have managed to break the
mould and shine the light on serious topics. With these efforts, the films have been praised
both locally and internationally.
Themes of alienation are prevalent in films like Ragged Priest. Kenyan citizens often
struggle with separation due to colonial pasts and land alienation. These factors are
explored and brought to land, giving citizens a voice and recognition.
Crime, poverty and the conditions of slums in Kenya and the capital city are central themes
in films like Kibera Kid. Passionate writers and directors can speak about these topics so
locals feel heard and international audiences understand circumstances outside their
comfort zone.
Kenya is focussing on growing and establishing the film and production industry by ensuring
young talent is given many opportunities to learn about the craft of movie-making. Aspiring
filmmakers can learn more about cameras, post-production, scriptwriting, editing and
directing to make a significant cultural impact.
The Power of African Film Production
Overall, Kenya has been an ideal filming location for the Western crowd. With the help of
external filmmakers and companies such as African Fixer, internal directors can benefit from
Kenya’s location and production crews.
This, in turn, can positively influence local filmmakers to make their mark in their country and
the world. Kenya is ripe with many opportunities and talent, and there is still so much
potential for the country’s film industry to grow.
Durand Le Sueur
African Fixer
+27 72 382 2681
durand@africanfixer.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Nike Kenya