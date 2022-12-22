How Kenyan Cinema Helps Create a Cultural Understanding Through Film Production and Storytelling

Kenya, Hot Air Ballooning The People of Kenya

Cultural Understanding Through Film Production and Storytelling

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond the mere entertainment value, film and television hold the power to captivate

audiences through insightful and potent storytelling that can teach. Depending on who is

responsible for the production, a film can have an important message that can be spread

across the world.

This is why African cinema and film production is so important. African countries such as

Kenya have important stories to tell about complex histories, cultures and how people move

forward after difficult times.

The problem is that many African countries need more resources to uphold their film

industry. But, as the film industry has the opportunity to grow the country through relevant

stories that can be shared internationally, countries such as Kenya find a way to ensure film

production prevails.

The Kenyan Film Industry

For a long time, East African countries such as Kenya had little to no experience when it

came to film production. Even after colonial independence, cinema was considered a foreign

and Western concept.

However, television and film slowly made their way to people in the country, and more

people had access. From the 1980s onwards, Kenya slowly grew in popularity in the eyes of

filmmakers, as international directors favoured the country as a perfect filming location.

Kenyans began to receive much more global recognition thanks to older films such as The

Human Factor and The Color Purple, an acclaimed American film by Steven Spielberg.

Thanks to this, Kenyans were inspired to produce films that could tell culturally relevant and

vital stories.

Film Production in Kenya

The Kenyan government has put in the effort to grow the local film industry which welcomes

international filmmakers whilst paving the way for local filmmakers to thrive. With a good

variety of production companies, Kenya has put many resources into their crew, technology

and facilities to create an impressive list of production and post-production companies for

film and television.

Covering camera equipment, lighting, editing, visual effects and more, Kenya can cater to

the needs of local and international filmmakers who need to create art through the medium

of film. Companies such as ProKraft Africa and Blue Sky Films Africa offer such services,

boosting the quality of film production in the country.

Connecting International Filmmakers

International filmmakers choose Kenya for its exotic shooting locations, qualified production

teams and overall positive atmosphere in the film industry. The Kenyan film industry and

international filmmakers must establish good relationships to achieve the best results.

Companies like African Fixer connect international filmmakers with production teams and set

locations in countries like Kenya. Global filmmakers have an easier time travelling to Kenya,

receiving support at every step.

Such a streamlined process allows the Kenyan film and production industry to grow further,

giving local filmmakers more opportunities to develop their ideas through film.

The Impact of Kenyan Cinema

Thanks to meaningful and impactful messages, Kenyan films have managed to break the

mould and shine the light on serious topics. With these efforts, the films have been praised

both locally and internationally.

Themes of alienation are prevalent in films like Ragged Priest. Kenyan citizens often

struggle with separation due to colonial pasts and land alienation. These factors are

explored and brought to land, giving citizens a voice and recognition.

Crime, poverty and the conditions of slums in Kenya and the capital city are central themes

in films like Kibera Kid. Passionate writers and directors can speak about these topics so

locals feel heard and international audiences understand circumstances outside their

comfort zone.

Kenya is focussing on growing and establishing the film and production industry by ensuring

young talent is given many opportunities to learn about the craft of movie-making. Aspiring

filmmakers can learn more about cameras, post-production, scriptwriting, editing and

directing to make a significant cultural impact.

The Power of African Film Production

Overall, Kenya has been an ideal filming location for the Western crowd. With the help of

external filmmakers and companies such as African Fixer, internal directors can benefit from

Kenya’s location and production crews.

This, in turn, can positively influence local filmmakers to make their mark in their country and

the world. Kenya is ripe with many opportunities and talent, and there is still so much

potential for the country’s film industry to grow.

