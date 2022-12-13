Global Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Growth Trajectory

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022”, the transit and ground passenger transport market is predicted to reach a value of $637.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The transit and ground passenger transport market is expected to grow to $869.62 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The transit and ground passenger transportation markets' growth is aided by the stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market

Companies are actively pursuing electricity to power buses to reduce carbon emissions and cut costs. Solar buses run on electric batteries, which, in some cases, are also charged by solar panels installed on the roof of the bus. This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and increases the life of lithium batteries. Further, the technology has low-maintenance components, allowing the companies to save costs. For instance, Shenzhen in China converted its entire fleet of 16,000 buses to run entirely on electricity. This was made possible by making bus parking roofed with solar panels to enable charging facilities. Major companies involved in manufacturing electric buses include Kiira Motors, BYD Company, Heilongjiang Qiqiar New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., Bauer's Intelligent Transportation, Yutong, and Volvo buses.

Overview Of The Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market

The transit and ground passenger transport market consists of sales of transit and ground passenger transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide a variety of passenger transportation services, such as urban transit systems, chartered buses, school buses, and interurban bus transportation.

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services, Taxi And Limousine Services, School And Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport

• By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By Geography: The global transit and ground passenger transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Uber, Daimler AG, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Transport International Holdings Limited

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides transit and ground passenger transport global market forecast and in-depth transit and ground passenger transport global market research.

