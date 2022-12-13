Empowerment Strategist and Life Coach Bonnie Wirth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LLOYDMINSTER, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holidays quickly approaching we are all shopping to find the perfect gifts, listening to heartwarming Christmas music, preparing scrumptious food, and getting dressed up in our holiday finest for our office Christmas parties. While some of us are bursting with excitement over the holiday festivities and plans there are others that are struggling with depression, heartache, or feeling stuck in an unsatisfying relationship with life. The holidays can be a painful, isolating reminder of the people we’ve lost or grown apart from. Christmas music that once uplifted us is now bringing back painful memories and we are not sure how to cope. In her next three-part radio series Empowerment Strategist expert Bonnie Wirth covers how we can beat the blues and look to the year ahead with hope.

“In order to feel joy of the holidays we should take a more realistic approach to ways to heal, and it can start with counting our blessing for all we have had and look towards a future of wonderful, new opportunities. Life if full of transitions and with each change comes new chapters and endless possibilities of discovering an even better future.”

For example, if you are experiencing a breakup the most wonderful way to handle it, Bonnie says, is to look at how the relationship caused you to become a better person, what it taught you about your own worthiness, and where you may need to grow. Look at this change as an opportunity which will help redefine the resentment and heartache of the loss into a treasured memory. Surround yourself with the people who love you for you, from supportive friends, families, to your pets because your loved ones are still with you ready to make new memories.

If you are dealing with the pain of the passing of someone dear, keeping their memory alive is absolutely comforting. Honour their memory by creating a new tradition by doing something meaningful. You may find things like placing a special ornament on the Christmas tree, lighting a candle to represent the love you shared, reminiscing about your favorite memories, including them in your prayers and thanksgiving will help to bring you solace.

When dealing with the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be daunting, unusually hectic, and emotionally taxing. From Christmas festivities to the New Year celebrations, you may not be feeling in the party mood. Bonnie reminds us to honour how we feel, recognize our limits, and take things slowly. Its okay to say no to well meaning invitations and leave the party early.

Bonnie encourages us not to set unrealistic New Year’s resolutions that may end up implying whether we will succeed or fail. Instead of making resolutions why not say 'I choose to be healthier, or I choose to find a new relationship.’ Having more options helps lessen our stress and avoids putting us under so much pressure on ourselves.

Another idea, Bonnie says, is since the Holidays is the “season of giving” why not give to those less fortunate. Donate to any charity that supports the needs of the others. If anything warms our hearts, it’s helping others in need and exhibiting selflessness even in our own times of struggles. This is something we can do all year and it will always lift us up and make us feel enlightened.

Of course, if we are feeling so downtrodden never hesitate to reach out to professionals like Bonnie. No matter what time of the year she is heart to impart healing, to soothe our soul, show us the beauty that is found in life no matter what day of the year.

“That which you seek is absolutely within your grasp. Keeping your spirits high and embrace the Holiday season. Choose to stay positive, realistic, and determined to look towards the future with a clear vision because life is certainly meant to be enjoyed. Let’s get ready for Christmas and New Years with joyful hearts and prepare for a wonderful future ahead.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno