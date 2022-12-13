Kenneth Andrus’ Political Thriller The Curators Featured in The Big Thrill Magazine
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Andrus’ book The Curators, the fourth installment in The Defender Series, will give you a suspenseful charge for the holiday. It will also be featured in February 2023's, The Big Thrill Magazine which is a part of The International Thriller Writers (ITW). The International Thriller Writers is an honorary society of authors, both fiction and nonfiction, who write books broadly classified as “thrillers.” This would include (but isn’t limited to) such subjects as murder mystery, detective, suspense, horror, supernatural, action, espionage, true crime, war, adventure, and myriad similar subject areas.
Andrus' The Defenders Series is an ideal fit. In the Curators, in his final mission, Nick Parkos must choose between saving his country—or saving himself. Parkos and his clandestine military ops team known the Curators are ordered to Prague by the US Director of National Intelligence. They must thwart a Czech transnational crime cartel and Russian operatives planning to smuggle arms into Mexico to foment rebellion and destabilize the southwest border of the United States.
But Parkos has another goal prompted by the discovery of an ancient keepsake in his grandparent’s attic—learning the truth about his Czech roots. His search leads to an ancient family castle and a distant cousin who, by a twist of fate, has a clandestine connection to his mission. Caught in a web of intrigue and double-crosses, Parkos grapples with fundamental questions about his life. Where do his loyalties lie? His family? His colleagues? His country?
Join Parkos and the Curators for this spellbinding thriller, an action-packed conclusion to the critically acclaimed Defenders series from military expert Kenneth Andrus. With the free world hanging in the balance, you do not want to miss this spellbinding adventure!
Kenneth Andrus is a native of Columbus, Ohio. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Marietta College and his doctor of medicine from the Ohio State University College of Medicine. Following his internship, he joined the Navy and retired after twenty-four years of service with the rank of Captain. His operational tours while on active duty included Battalion Surgeon, Third Battalion Fourth Marines; Regimental Surgeon, Ninth Marines; Medical Officer, USS Truxtun CGN-35; Fleet Surgeon, Commander Seventh Fleet; Command Surgeon, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command; and Fleet Surgeon, U.S. Pacific Fleet. He now resides with his wife in Honolulu, Hawaii.
For more information check out The Curators or The Defenders Series go to www.kennethsandrus.com or your local digital book store.
